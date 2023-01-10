Read full article on original website
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
Standouts from Bluff City, Millington win fan vote for player of the week
Jakeel Truss and Ayanna Ransom honored this week.
Texans interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans interviewed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Thursday, making him the first announced candidate for their head coaching vacancy. Texans general manager Nick Caserio is searching for his third coach in as many years. Lovie Smith was 3-13-1 in one season and was fired on Monday, a year after Houston fired David Culley following one season and a 4-13 record. The Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts are also interested in interviewing the 36-year-old Johnson about potentially leading their teams.
Unheralded Rookies Who Could Impact the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs
Sports Illustrated compiles a list of rookies drafted in the fourth round or lower who are poised to play important roles this postseason.
Taylor Funk and Utah State bounce back and cruise to 83-63 win over Wyoming
Utah State men’s basketball: Aggies beat Wyoming Cowboys, 83-63
Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star TE CJ Jacobsen
An analysis of the Utes commitments from the class of 2023.
thesignpostwsu.com
Utah’s teenage suicide rate increases
If you or someone you know is experiencing harmful thoughts, please seek help. Help is available at 1-800-273-8255, 801-587-3000 or https://988lifeline.org. Utah’s teenage suicide rate continues to increase, and it may have something to do with the high elevation. According to 2021 data released by the United Health Foundation,...
