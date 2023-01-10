Read full article on original website
BMW unveils the worlds first color changing vehicleCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Shopper Complains Robot Staff At New Restuarant Collected An Automatic 10% TipC. HeslopLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
Formerly Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 313 BBQ and Wings Plans Second Location
The second location will service takeout and delivery orders on Sierra Vista Drive
Local Brunch Spot Opens New Location
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Broken Yolk Cafe is launching its second location next Monday in Henderson. Kendall Tenney is joined by Senior Marketing Manager Nikki Sachman to give us a taste of their menu.
Thrillist
23 Ways Las Vegas Will Look Different in 2023
What's new? What's next? Las Vegas is constantly changing, and while the new openings of 2022 were pretty cool, they almost seem tame compared to everything Sin City has in store for 2023. The word of the year is ambition. We'll see the arrival of new resorts like Durango and Fontainebleau, a nighttime Formula 1 Grand Prix along the Strip and the long-awaited debut of the MSG Sphere. Get planning now. The new year has lots of good stuff to keep you busy over the next 365 days.
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las Vegas
The fast-growing brand fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. Each menu tells a story while offering guests an inside view of the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal.
Distill Appears to Be Renovating Decatur Boulevard Location
Permit paperwork shows plans for an interior and exterior remodel
Fox5 KVVU
Shaq’s Big Chicken to open in southwest Las Vegas with drive-thru
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is expanding his Big Chicken fast casual restaurant with a new Las Vegas location. According to a news release, the new Big Chicken location will be located at 9595 W. Tropicana Avenue, adjacent to the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley.
Universal Studios Announces Massive Expansion Coming To Las Vegas, Texas With Two Very Different Concepts
Universal Parks and Resorts are expanding and building two brand new locations.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Mediterranean restaurant to be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Another Las Vegas restaurant will soon have the distinction of being featured on Guy Fieri’s iconic “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” show. According to a news release, the locally-owned and operated eatery, Chickpeas Mediterranean Cafe, has two locations in the Las Vegas Valley.
Salad and Go Hits the Jackpot with First Location in Las Vegas
The new store will mark the start of rapid brand expansion across the state of Nevada
963kklz.com
Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem
A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
vegas24seven.com
Tickets now on sale for Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Big Game Viewing Party, Feb. 12
Tickets now on sale for Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Big Game Viewing Party, Feb. 12. The Plaza Hotel & Casino will hold its annual Big Game Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 12 inside its expansive convention space on its third floor. Football fans, 21 years of age or older, will enjoy a stadium food buffet and buckets of beer at the viewing party where they will be surrounded by the Big Game broadcast on giant high-definition screens. Doors open at noon.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream to Open in Spring Valley
It’s the chain’s second location in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police: McDonald’s employee shot at crowd on Fremont Street Experience
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a McDonald’s employee for allegedly shooting into a crowd of people, injuring two, after his shift at a restaurant at the Fremont Street Experience, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
How Staten Islander rebuilt his fortune, and himself, after blowing $1.1 million casino jackpot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It was a lucky day all around, and would end with Staten Islander Frank DiTommaso $1.1 million richer after hitting a slot machine jackpot at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. But DiTommaso would blow through all the money in just a few years. And rebuilding...
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE AND IHEART’S 95.5 THE BULL ANNOUNCE NEXT INSTALLMENT OF ‘COUNTRY’S NEXT BIG THING’ FREE PERFORMANCE FEATURING TIGIRLILY GOLD ON JAN. 13
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE AND IHEART’S 95.5 THE BULL ANNOUNCE NEXT INSTALLMENT OF ‘COUNTRY’S NEXT BIG THING’ FREE PERFORMANCE FEATURING TIGIRLILY GOLD ON JAN. 13. Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, and 95.5 The Bull have announced the second installment of ‘Country’s Next Big Thing’ featuring Tigirlily Gold. The country music duo will perform on the 1st Street Stage on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $200K jackpot on video poker machine at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property spent the first weekend of 2023 by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas on Saturday. The company...
news3lv.com
Crash caused by medical episode leaves one dead inside Las Vegas airport parking garage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 63-year-old is dead after experiencing a medical episode inside a parking garage Wednesday night. According to police, the driver of a gray 2013 Mercedes Benz GLK was traveling west inside Harry Reid Airport's Terminal 3 long-term parking garage when it collided with traffic-control barriers.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.15 Million Triple Gated Estate Provides Outstanding Privacy with Abundant Views of The City and Mountains in Henderson, Nevada
1372 Enchanted River Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1372 Enchanted River Drive, Henderson, Nevada is a Magnificent MacDonald Highlands guard gated estate perched on one of the most exclusive lots in the Toll Brothers collection. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1372 Enchanted River Drive, please contact Todd Akes (Phone: 702-595-4422) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
Fox5 KVVU
970 employees to be laid off at central Las Vegas Valley hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Desert Springs Hospital will have 970 fewer employees come March. The big hit comes after the medical center announced Wednesday it would lay off hundreds of employees. “I know a lot of us are mad because we had been asking if the hospital was going...
