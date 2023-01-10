ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

23 Ways Las Vegas Will Look Different in 2023

What's new? What's next? Las Vegas is constantly changing, and while the new openings of 2022 were pretty cool, they almost seem tame compared to everything Sin City has in store for 2023. The word of the year is ambition. We'll see the arrival of new resorts like Durango and Fontainebleau, a nighttime Formula 1 Grand Prix along the Strip and the long-awaited debut of the MSG Sphere. Get planning now. The new year has lots of good stuff to keep you busy over the next 365 days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Shaq’s Big Chicken to open in southwest Las Vegas with drive-thru

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is expanding his Big Chicken fast casual restaurant with a new Las Vegas location. According to a news release, the new Big Chicken location will be located at 9595 W. Tropicana Avenue, adjacent to the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem

A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tickets now on sale for Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Big Game Viewing Party, Feb. 12

Tickets now on sale for Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Big Game Viewing Party, Feb. 12. The Plaza Hotel & Casino will hold its annual Big Game Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 12 inside its expansive convention space on its third floor. Football fans, 21 years of age or older, will enjoy a stadium food buffet and buckets of beer at the viewing party where they will be surrounded by the Big Game broadcast on giant high-definition screens. Doors open at noon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE AND IHEART’S 95.5 THE BULL ANNOUNCE NEXT INSTALLMENT OF ‘COUNTRY’S NEXT BIG THING’ FREE PERFORMANCE FEATURING TIGIRLILY GOLD ON JAN. 13

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE AND IHEART’S 95.5 THE BULL ANNOUNCE NEXT INSTALLMENT OF ‘COUNTRY’S NEXT BIG THING’ FREE PERFORMANCE FEATURING TIGIRLILY GOLD ON JAN. 13. Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, and 95.5 The Bull have announced the second installment of ‘Country’s Next Big Thing’ featuring Tigirlily Gold. The country music duo will perform on the 1st Street Stage on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $2.15 Million Triple Gated Estate Provides Outstanding Privacy with Abundant Views of The City and Mountains in Henderson, Nevada

1372 Enchanted River Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1372 Enchanted River Drive, Henderson, Nevada is a Magnificent MacDonald Highlands guard gated estate perched on one of the most exclusive lots in the Toll Brothers collection. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1372 Enchanted River Drive, please contact Todd Akes (Phone: 702-595-4422) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

970 employees to be laid off at central Las Vegas Valley hospital

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Desert Springs Hospital will have 970 fewer employees come March. The big hit comes after the medical center announced Wednesday it would lay off hundreds of employees. “I know a lot of us are mad because we had been asking if the hospital was going...
