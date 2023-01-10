Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Calm and Warm Before Multiple Storms
Today is a picture perfect January day of weather across New Mexico; plenty of sunshine, just a few upper level clouds, and temperatures climbing above yesterday. Winds are calm and conditions will remain quiet all afternoon. Clouds will begin to build in tomorrow ahead of the first storm in a series that will impact the state into next week.
KRQE News 13
Nice end to work week, storm arrives over the weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly clear and cold, with temperatures starting below freezing for all areas. High pressure will keep winds light on Friday and help temperatures warm up. High clouds will move in throughout the day. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: City of Albuquerque to build...
KRQE News 13
Quiet ahead of a series of storms
Quieter weather will continue across New Mexico through Saturday. An active pattern begins Sunday that will bring rain and snow across the state. A much quieter weather day across the state today with calm winds and mild temperatures. High pressure will build over the state Friday, bringing warmer weather through Saturday. High temperature will climb well-above average once again by Saturday afternoon.
KRQE News 13
Calm and cool Thursday, warming trend for the weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter storm and cold front moved through Wednesday, now leaving New Mexico much cooler. Temperatures are in the teens, twenties and thirties for the morning commute. Skies are mostly clear and winds are light. High pressure will build into the west Thursday and Friday,...
KRQE News 13
Windy Wednesday with morning snow and rain
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is moving across New Mexico Wednesday morning, bringing a line of snow and rain showers. Temperatures are above freezing in the lower elevations and valley, so precipitation is falling as rain. Temperatures are below freezing in the mountains, and snow has accumulated...
KRQE News 13
Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico
Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
rrobserver.com
Sunny today, weekend has high chances for snow
After yesterday’s wind, today is more calm with practically no wind and higher than average temperatures. Though, New Mexico tends to be bipolar some weeks and there is a high chance for snow over the weekend. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Thursday and Friday will be beautiful in the...
KRQE News 13
Strong winds, snow arrive Wednesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Strong winds and snow will move in Wednesday with a storm system scraping across New Mexico. The snow will wrap up Wednesday morning, but the winds will ramp up into Wednesday afternoon. Windy weather developed Tuesday across parts of New Mexico as a storm system...
KRQE News 13
Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today
A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE: Warning issued about low visibility on Colorado Front Range
According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy snowfall will keep falling around the Colorado Front Range through much of the morning, coupled with strong winds. This could make travel dangerous, as visibility will be limited. Snow squalls will be possible. Travel could be impacted along Interstate 25, with...
Strong storms possible Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
Despite massive rains in western states, New Mexico remains ‘abnormally dry’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While western states like California and Nevada recently got soaked, New Mexico hasn’t seen nearly as much rain. And, in fact, most of the state remains ‘abnormally dry’ or in drought. As of the second week of January, about 91% of New Mexico was at least drier than normal, according to the U.S […]
Experts Issue New 2023 Winter Predictions For Montana
So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
KRQE News 13
Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With rain-soaked California expected to see more stormy weather over the weekend and into next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other state and federal officials pleaded with residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage. A series of storms has walloped the...
Up to 18 inches: Snowy days ahead for Colorado's mountains
A few snowy days are about to hit Colorado, particularly in mountainous parts of state. According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow could fall on some of Colorado's highest peaks from Monday through Thursday morning. Areas hit the hardest should include peaks southwest of Aspen and those north and east of Steamboat Springs. Mountains in the Silverton area should also see noteworthy totals during this period – likely in the range of about a foot.
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
