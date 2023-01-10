ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Calm and Warm Before Multiple Storms

Today is a picture perfect January day of weather across New Mexico; plenty of sunshine, just a few upper level clouds, and temperatures climbing above yesterday. Winds are calm and conditions will remain quiet all afternoon. Clouds will begin to build in tomorrow ahead of the first storm in a series that will impact the state into next week.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Nice end to work week, storm arrives over the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly clear and cold, with temperatures starting below freezing for all areas. High pressure will keep winds light on Friday and help temperatures warm up. High clouds will move in throughout the day. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: City of Albuquerque to build...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Quiet ahead of a series of storms

Quieter weather will continue across New Mexico through Saturday. An active pattern begins Sunday that will bring rain and snow across the state. A much quieter weather day across the state today with calm winds and mild temperatures. High pressure will build over the state Friday, bringing warmer weather through Saturday. High temperature will climb well-above average once again by Saturday afternoon.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Calm and cool Thursday, warming trend for the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter storm and cold front moved through Wednesday, now leaving New Mexico much cooler. Temperatures are in the teens, twenties and thirties for the morning commute. Skies are mostly clear and winds are light. High pressure will build into the west Thursday and Friday,...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Windy Wednesday with morning snow and rain

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is moving across New Mexico Wednesday morning, bringing a line of snow and rain showers. Temperatures are above freezing in the lower elevations and valley, so precipitation is falling as rain. Temperatures are below freezing in the mountains, and snow has accumulated...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico

Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Sunny today, weekend has high chances for snow

After yesterday’s wind, today is more calm with practically no wind and higher than average temperatures. Though, New Mexico tends to be bipolar some weeks and there is a high chance for snow over the weekend. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Thursday and Friday will be beautiful in the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Strong winds, snow arrive Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Strong winds and snow will move in Wednesday with a storm system scraping across New Mexico. The snow will wrap up Wednesday morning, but the winds will ramp up into Wednesday afternoon. Windy weather developed Tuesday across parts of New Mexico as a storm system...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today

A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
WKRN News 2

Strong storms possible Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Experts Issue New 2023 Winter Predictions For Montana

So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
MONTANA STATE
KRQE News 13

Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With rain-soaked California expected to see more stormy weather over the weekend and into next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other state and federal officials pleaded with residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage. A series of storms has walloped the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches: Snowy days ahead for Colorado's mountains

A few snowy days are about to hit Colorado, particularly in mountainous parts of state. According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow could fall on some of Colorado's highest peaks from Monday through Thursday morning. Areas hit the hardest should include peaks southwest of Aspen and those north and east of Steamboat Springs. Mountains in the Silverton area should also see noteworthy totals during this period – likely in the range of about a foot.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy