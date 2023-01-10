Read full article on original website
Utah Finishes High In Final AP Top 25, Makes Some History
SALT LAKE CITY- It was not the ending that Ute fans wanted in their second visit to the Rose Bowl, but the AP voters seem to have seen the game and body of work for Utah a little different. Utah football finished ranked No. 10 in the final AP Top 25 Poll for the 2022 season that came out shortly after the National Championship between Georgia and TCU wrapped up and made some notable history in the process.
Where did Utah land in the final Associated Press Top 25 rankings of the season?
The Utes, who won their second straight second Pac-12 championship and played again in the Rose Bowl, ended the year ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press final Top 25 poll.
Arguments made in lawsuit between school district and family over softball field
A couple suing the Uintah School District over its softball field made their case in court on Wednesday.
890kdxu.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
ksl.com
University of Utah's engineering college just received its largest gift ever
SALT LAKE CITY — John Price has had an extremely unconventional rise to the top. He immigrated to the U.S. by way of Panama after his parents fled from Nazi Germany in 1939 to escape the Holocaust. As immigrants, his parents often struggled to make ends meet but they always prioritized Price and his siblings' education.
Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.
Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
ABC 4
Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
When does the Outdoor Retailer trade show start in Utah? Will Outdoor Retailer have other events in Utah this year?
Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott
Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country’s largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
KSLTV
2 candidates announce run for Ogden mayor
OGDEN, Utah — Two candidates have announced a run for Ogden’s mayor, while the city’s current leader hasn’t yet announced his plans. Monday Taylor Knuth, announced his bid to replace current Mayor Mike Caldwell, who is in his third term. Knuth said in a press release that he is a long-time resident of Ogden, moving there to attend Weber State University in 2011. More information about Knuth can be found at his candidacy website Taylorforogden.com.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
thesignpostwsu.com
WSU Army ROTC: A unique student experience
Amongst the myriad of opportunities and personal paths that students can take up during their time at Weber State University, the university’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is one of them. Joining the university’s Army ROTC program is not the same as enlisting in the Army. As...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
The 4 ski resorts with the most snow in the country are all in Utah
Alta, Brighton, Snowbird and Solitude ski resorts, all in Utah’s Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, have the most snow of any resort in the U.S. Mammoth Mountain, Sierra at Tahoe, Boreal and Dodge Ridge in California are also seeing above-average snow this winter.
thesignpostwsu.com
The closure of the CME: Weber’s new plan for inclusivity
Weber State University students received an unexpected shock when a campus-wide email was sent out detailing the closure and changes happening to the Center for Multicultural Excellence on Nov. 18. These changes included separating the CME into identity-based centers called cultural centers. The CME supports Black or African American, Hispanic...
Utah is the land of fry sauce. So who has the best fries in the state?
Where are the best French fries in Utah? Best fries in Utah. Where to get fries in Utah. Best fries in Salt Lake City.
Gephardt Daily
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake centered 15 miles east of Bountiful felt across parts of Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Folks in parts of Davis County who tried to get some early shut-eye Tuesday night barely had a chance to reach REM sleep, especially those living east of Bountiful, before they were awakened by a magnitude 2.8 quake which struck at 9:50 p.m.
bitcoinist.com
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
