San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym

SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Family: Selfie attempt led to deadly assault of mentally ill man

The aunt and caregiver of a 38-year-old man with schizophrenia said his enthusiasm for a car may have prompted an assault that led to his death days later. Lisa Davila said her nephew, Daniel Puente, was punched on Jan. 7 by the driver of a newer-style Ford Bronco near the intersection of Independence Avenue and O’Connor Road on the Northeast Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Cassiano Homes community traumatized by callous killing of woman

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people witnessed a Cassiano Homes resident being dragged by a vehicle before she was declared dead in the middle of the street minutes later. People who declined to show their faces said Thursday that tensions have been rising over some time between kids in the neighborhood and it’s escalated to involve their parents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Fire, smoke, damage event center at Southeast Side church

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire Friday morning that sent heavy smoke throughout an event center that belongs to a Southeast side church. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ada Street, on a piece of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

16-year-old missing in New Braunfels: Police

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old. Alyssa Lerma, who may also go by Alyssa Flores, left her home in Avery Park in southeast New Braunfels with her dog on Jan. 6. The dog has since been found, but she remains missing according to police.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

