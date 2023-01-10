Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Spurs will break the NBA attendance record at the Alamodome today.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
We did it y'all! San Antonio breaks NBA attendance recordAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
Related
One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym
SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
KTSA
SAPD: Woman arrested, accused of murder after driving car into crowd
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA ) — The San Antonio Police Department now has a suspect in custody after a woman was hit by a car intentionally near downtown. Pennie Gomez, 36, is now facing a charge of murder after her arrest Thursday, and she is also being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed in attack at West Side apartment, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times at an apartment late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Culebra Road, not far from Callaghan Road and Highway 151 on the city’s West Side.
KSAT 12
Woman shoves, injures employee while stealing watches at Walmart on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is wanted by San Antonio police in connection with a robbery that left a Walmart employee injured. The robbery was reported on Jan. 7 at the Walmart in the 8900 block of West Military Drive. According to Crime Stoppers, the employee saw the suspect...
KTSA
Schertz PD looking for two suspects seen breaking into high school, carrying fire extinguishers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for two people captured in surveillance video breaking into Clemens High School on Saturday morning. The Schertz Police Department has few details about what the man and woman were doing, but they are clearly seen walking around the school with fire extinguishers while appearing to pose for the cameras.
KSAT 12
Police searching for suspected homeless man who allegedly kicked in a door and shot homeowner
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a suspect who kicked in the front door of a San Antonio home in September and shot the man who lives there. The suspect kicked in the door of the residence on Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Utica Place, near I-35 and North Flores Street.
KSAT 12
Family: Selfie attempt led to deadly assault of mentally ill man
The aunt and caregiver of a 38-year-old man with schizophrenia said his enthusiasm for a car may have prompted an assault that led to his death days later. Lisa Davila said her nephew, Daniel Puente, was punched on Jan. 7 by the driver of a newer-style Ford Bronco near the intersection of Independence Avenue and O’Connor Road on the Northeast Side.
Recognize anyone? VFW thieves caught on camera.
SAN ANTONIO — VFW Post 8397 has released video of the thieves who raided their gun safe Friday morning. The video reveals that a crew of at least three people were involved in the burglary and one individual, who was in the white van involved in the crime, was not wearing a mask.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after stealing Ruffles box truck from Walmart store in Converse, BCSO says
CONVERSE, Texas – A man was arrested after he stole a box truck full of Ruffles chips from a Walmart store and led authorities on a lengthy chase across town, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and Converse police were initially called on Jan. 10 to...
KSAT 12
Neighbor alerts family to fire at West Side home, no one injured
SAN ANTONIO – A family escaped a fire at their West Side home after they were alerted by a neighbor. The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Ellison Drive, not far from Marbach Road. San Antonio firefighters said a neighbor woke them...
Man dead after crashing his car into U-Haul truck, flipping on side
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after crashing his car and flipping the vehicle on its side near JBSA-Lackland. The crash happened at around 12:50 a.m. Thursday on Military Drive West and Woodgate Drive near Marbach Road on the west side of town. According to Bexar County Sheriff's...
KSAT 12
Cassiano Homes community traumatized by callous killing of woman
SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people witnessed a Cassiano Homes resident being dragged by a vehicle before she was declared dead in the middle of the street minutes later. People who declined to show their faces said Thursday that tensions have been rising over some time between kids in the neighborhood and it’s escalated to involve their parents.
KSAT 12
Man allegedly running from BCSO deputy killed in car crash on West Side street
SAN ANTONIO – A man who allegedly was trying to run from a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning died after his car crashed on a West Side road. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on W. Military, near Marbach Road. The driver apparently lost control...
KSAT 12
San Antonio gun shop owner frustrated after business hit multiple times by burglars
SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a Northeast Side gun shop says he is fed up with burglars who have targeted his business multiple times. A report from San Antonio police says they were notified about the latest break-in at Ranger Firearms, located in the 1300 block of Austin Highway, around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
San Antonio taproom seeks man who stole patio furniture over two nights
Another bar was vandalized on same night as one of the thefts.
'He's supposed to bury me': Parents of cyclist killed in hit-and-run plead for answers
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was hit and killed while riding his bicycle on Culebra Road. His body was left on the side of the street. That was four months ago. His mother and father hoped for answers over the holidays, but the person responsible for their son's death is still walking free.
KSAT 12
Fire, smoke, damage event center at Southeast Side church
SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire Friday morning that sent heavy smoke throughout an event center that belongs to a Southeast side church. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ada Street, on a piece of...
fox7austin.com
16-year-old missing in New Braunfels: Police
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old. Alyssa Lerma, who may also go by Alyssa Flores, left her home in Avery Park in southeast New Braunfels with her dog on Jan. 6. The dog has since been found, but she remains missing according to police.
KSAT 12
Police name suspect, officers who shot him during disturbance at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department officials provided new information about an incident at a West Side Motel last week where two officers shot and wounded a man. Jose Iruegas, 44, was shot by police after he allegedly threatened people with a gun and then pointed that gun at two officers.
KSAT 12
Open Court: The trial of Andre McDonald, Air Force Major accused of murdering his wife
SAN ANTONIO – After several delays, the trial for Andre McDonald is set to begin on Jan. 17 with jury selection. With the trial days away, KSAT Reporter Erica Hernandez recaps the events that led to his arrest and also a look at what we can expect from the upcoming trial.
Comments / 0