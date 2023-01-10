SULLIVAN CO. Ind., (WTWO/WAWV) — Progress continues on the construction of the new Sullivan County Corrections Facility and Sheriff’s Department. Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt says the walls are up and the roof is almost complete but construction crews are awaiting the delivery of the steel cells. The current jail was built in the early ’80s and was designed for just 34 inmates. Several years later, they added bunks to create a 54-bed facility.

