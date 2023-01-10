Read full article on original website
Related
VCSC hopes to clarify reporting process following investigation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– More details have come out regarding incidents of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. Speaking at a school board meeting Monday, Vigo County Schools interim superintendent Tom Balitewicz said that reports had been made to staff members at the school that were not handled responsibly.
Paris School District shares school safety funding goals
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — The superintendent of Paris Union School District number 95 is sharing details on how new funding will improve school safety. As we’ve recently reported, the school corporation received two grants from the Department of Justice for its School Violence Prevention Programs. Superintendent Jeremy Larson says new measures will include improved safety for locks and doors and higher-quality security cameras.
Knox County officials finalize $2.4 million spending plan
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Knox County officials met to finalize a $2.4 million spending plan for 2023 after months of discussions. Here are projects slated to receive the money, listed from the largest to the smallest:. $900,000 for the county’s parks department for a variety of repairs and improvements.
Sullivan Co. jail construction makes progress
SULLIVAN CO. Ind., (WTWO/WAWV) — Progress continues on the construction of the new Sullivan County Corrections Facility and Sheriff’s Department. Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt says the walls are up and the roof is almost complete but construction crews are awaiting the delivery of the steel cells. The current jail was built in the early ’80s and was designed for just 34 inmates. Several years later, they added bunks to create a 54-bed facility.
Union partnership to expand neurological care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A medical partnership in the Wabash Valley hopes to give brain and spine patients a new level of care. Union Health is now partnering with Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine Physicians to provide neurosurgical services. Rebecca Lynch, General Surgeon and Chief Medical Officer of...
Local doctor reaches 60th year of practice
PARKE CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Dr. John Swaim is on his 60th year of continued service to the people of the Wabash Valley and has made a lasting impact on the community. When asked what Dr. Swaim enjoyed most about his 60-year-long career, he explained that it was the people.
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person.
Three arrested after police pursuit through Knox/Gibson Counties
GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police and Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a pursuit overnight. Indiana State Sergeant Todd Ringle says the incident started near Decker in Knox County when a trooper stopped a car for speeding. The trooper says that during the traffic stop, he could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. As the trooper was calling for backup, the vehicle reportedly sped off and a pursuit began.
Man arrested after pursuit starts in Putman County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Greencastle man was arrested Monday evening after a standoff in Putnam County. According to a press release from Indiana State Police, an ISP trooper found a vehicle with an improper headlamp around 7:15 p.m. in southern Putnam County. The trooper caught up with...
Duke Energy donates $5000 to All-Weather Firing Squad
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The All-Weather Firing Squad will get new uniforms thanks to a check from community partners. Vincennes mayor Joe Yochum, the Duke Energy Foundation, and the Vincennes Rotary Club have come together to donate $5,000 to the members of the club. The All-Weather Firing Squad has dedicated time and effort to conducting rites at Veteran-related ceremonies such as performing songs, 21-Gun Salutes, and military honors to those that served.
Multimillion dollar project looks to revitalize downtown Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A multimillion dollar downtown project is nearing its next steps in Washington. The Washington Commons project is looking to revitalize part of the downtown area for “an outdoor gathering space” on Main Street. It will be about ¾ of a block, and will include multiple pavilions and a performing arts stage.
Emotional support from a skunk? Yes, a skunk!
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — What could have been a smelly situation is really a supportive situation. A Knox County dispatcher goes about her normal work day, but with a special friend, a skunk. Nugget has been a part of the Knox County Dispatch team for around seven months...
Terre Haute house fire sends one to hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house fire sent one resident to the hospital and left two dogs dead overnight in Terre Haute. According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, firefighters were dispatched at approximately 2:17 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of S 18th Street.
Traffic Alert: 1st Street in Terre Haute to close for railroad repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A portion of 1st street in Terre Haute will be closed due to emergency repairs to a railroad crossing. The good news is CSX expects the road to only be closed for a single day. According to the Director of Inspection for the City...
Linton basketball coach to return to bench
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After a time away from the team during an administrative leave, Linton-Stockton head basketball coach Joey Hart will be returning to the bench at the end of the month. According to Linton-Stockton Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Goad, as of January 28, Coach Hart will have...
