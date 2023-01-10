Major storm causes massive flooding in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Gilroy which is known for its dry conditions took a beating from the storms.

Tuesday morning, many areas were under evacuation warnings as Monday’s rain — coupled with more rain Tuesday — could have people leaving their homes.

Monday, many parts of Gilroy, including Christmas Hill Park — the area where the world-famous Gilroy Garlic Festival is held — was flooded when the Uvas Creek overflowed.

Parts of Highway 101 at 25 Junction were also in deep in water

San Martin and San Jose were on standby Tuesday in case people need to be evacuated.

Highway 101 was reopened in both directions in time for Tuesday’s morning commute after it had been closed due to flooding.

