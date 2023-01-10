ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Cop Shop (1/12)

Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (1/12) At 5:38 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 4 NW 30 Road. At 12:41 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at W. US 56 Highway in Pawnee Rock. Non-Injury Accident. At 5:54 p.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway at MM...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Allen case continued again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The status conference in the rape case against a former Hutchinson police officer has been pushed back again. According to official paperwork filed Tuesday afternoon signed by Judge Daniel Gilligan, the status conference will now occur on Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. The formal charges filed...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

13 attempt to run from SUV crash near SW Kansas town, 8 remain at large

GARFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight people remain at large after 13 attempted to run following an SUV crash near a southwestern Kansas town. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, to report that residents should lock their doors and vehicles as 8 subjects remained at large in the area.
GARFIELD, KS
United Way’s free laundry initiative expanding to Larned

Last August, United Way of Central Kansas introduced Laundry Love to the Great Bend community where the organization provides free laundry services for low- or no-income families and individuals. Hosting the event at a laundromat once a month, United Way helped more than 50 families and provided nearly 240 loads of free laundry in the first three months.
LARNED, KS
BOOR: Cow nutrition program

The Cottonwood Extension District and Rice County Extension will be hosting a Winter Cow – Calf Nutrition Program on Jan. 31 in Lyons, KS. The program will focus on developing and maintaining proper beef cow nutrition programs coming out of a drought and going into the calving season. Lunch...
LYONS, KS
Barton Community College to host writing workshop

The Barton Community College Library will team up with the English department and Barton’s literary annual “Prairie Ink” staff to host a “Getting Started Writer’s Workshop” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Cavanaugh Ballroom, in the Barton Library. The editors of “Prairie Ink”...
GREAT BEND, KS
USD 428 hosting emergency training night for GBMS, GBHS families

Doctors and healthcare workers are calling for more members of the public to learn life-saving CPR. As it turns out, USD 428 already had an event planned long before Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2. Great Bend Middle School Family Engagement Coordinator Saylem Ryff said she and high school Family Engagement Coordinator Chuy Loera teamed up to create a free CPR and First Aid training event for GBMS and GBHS students and their families.
GREAT BEND, KS
Funding slowing down daycare facility for USD 431 Hoisington

With a new year came some changes for the USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education. The board took care of some housekeeping items to open Monday's meeting. Dean Stoskopf replaced Becky Mooney as board president, and Sara Tarlton won a 4-3 nomination to remain vice president. The board also swore in Neil Ochs, who was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Matt Beaver.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Senior Center feasts again with annual party

It was quite the feast and celebration before the holiday for the folks at the Great Bend Senior Center. Each year, the Senior Center’s biggest event, their Christmas party, opens the doors to families and community members to help celebrate the holidays. Great Bend Recreation Commission Marketing Director Megan...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Rec to provide suspension training classes

The Great Bend Recreation Commission offers year-round fitness classes, with the current winter session running through Jan. 26. In an effort to accommodate people’s New Year’s resolutions, the Rec had an option for citizens to join the classes the first week of January. The Recreation Commission recently purchased...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

