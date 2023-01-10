Doctors and healthcare workers are calling for more members of the public to learn life-saving CPR. As it turns out, USD 428 already had an event planned long before Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2. Great Bend Middle School Family Engagement Coordinator Saylem Ryff said she and high school Family Engagement Coordinator Chuy Loera teamed up to create a free CPR and First Aid training event for GBMS and GBHS students and their families.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO