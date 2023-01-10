Read full article on original website
Barton County Sheriff's Office Incident Log (1/12) At 5:38 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 4 NW 30 Road. At 12:41 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at W. US 56 Highway in Pawnee Rock. Non-Injury Accident. At 5:54 p.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway at MM...
Drug charges following traffic stop on Stone Street in Great Bend
On Wednesday, Jan. 11 at approximately 9:52 p.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1400 block of Stone Street for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, officers were advised the driver, identified as Ronelle Delaurentis, age 52, has a...
Allen case continued again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The status conference in the rape case against a former Hutchinson police officer has been pushed back again. According to official paperwork filed Tuesday afternoon signed by Judge Daniel Gilligan, the status conference will now occur on Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. The formal charges filed...
Russell man charged in fatal shooting
The man who was arrested following a shooting that hospitalized and later killed another man has been charged by a judge.
Update: Shooting in Russell leaves one man dead, suspect in custody
The Russell Police Department (RPD) has made an arrest of a man who is suspected of shooting a 45-year-old man on Monday.
KAKE TV
Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
WIBW
13 attempt to run from SUV crash near SW Kansas town, 8 remain at large
GARFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight people remain at large after 13 attempted to run following an SUV crash near a southwestern Kansas town. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, to report that residents should lock their doors and vehicles as 8 subjects remained at large in the area.
United Way’s free laundry initiative expanding to Larned
Last August, United Way of Central Kansas introduced Laundry Love to the Great Bend community where the organization provides free laundry services for low- or no-income families and individuals. Hosting the event at a laundromat once a month, United Way helped more than 50 families and provided nearly 240 loads of free laundry in the first three months.
Millers of Claflin ready to open store in Great Bend
For going on 120 years, Millers of Claflin has sold high-quality furniture around Barton County and Kansas. But not with a store in Great Bend. That will change this week as Mattress Solutions is set to open on 10th Street near Walmart. Braden Miller, one of the owners, said Millers...
BOOR: Cow nutrition program
The Cottonwood Extension District and Rice County Extension will be hosting a Winter Cow – Calf Nutrition Program on Jan. 31 in Lyons, KS. The program will focus on developing and maintaining proper beef cow nutrition programs coming out of a drought and going into the calving season. Lunch...
Barton’s college finds ways to feed students on campus during breaks
Coming off the Christmas break, Barton Community College Board of Trustees members asked administration how the college handles students staying on campus during the breaks, specifically with the cafeteria closed. Barton Athletic Director Trevor Rolfs was quoted earlier this month about the challenges of feeding student athletes healthy options over...
Reserve seats for the Great Bend Chamber annual awards
The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce invite the business community to come together for the 101st Annual Awards on Feb. 25 at the Great Bend Events Center. This annual event is the premier event of the year celebrating the people and the businesses who've paved the way for a bright future.
Great Bend bowlers beat Dodge City, Holcomb at home
Just two days after making the long trip to Liberal for a pair of wins Tuesday, the Great Bend High School bowlers were back in action Thursday at the Walnut Bowl. Both squads again cruised to wins, this time beating Dodge City and Holcomb. The Panther boys finished with a...
Barton Community College to host writing workshop
The Barton Community College Library will team up with the English department and Barton’s literary annual “Prairie Ink” staff to host a “Getting Started Writer’s Workshop” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Cavanaugh Ballroom, in the Barton Library. The editors of “Prairie Ink”...
Couple race against time to save free historic home in Central Kansas
LINCOLN, Kan. (KSNT) – Would you take a free, more than 100-year-old home in the heart of Kansas? For Eddie and Julie Flores, the answer was a resounding yes. Julie was visiting her childhood hometown and family for New Year’s Eve back in 2021 in Lincoln, Kansas, when she heard about the intriguing offer. A […]
USD 428 hosting emergency training night for GBMS, GBHS families
Doctors and healthcare workers are calling for more members of the public to learn life-saving CPR. As it turns out, USD 428 already had an event planned long before Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2. Great Bend Middle School Family Engagement Coordinator Saylem Ryff said she and high school Family Engagement Coordinator Chuy Loera teamed up to create a free CPR and First Aid training event for GBMS and GBHS students and their families.
Funding slowing down daycare facility for USD 431 Hoisington
With a new year came some changes for the USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education. The board took care of some housekeeping items to open Monday's meeting. Dean Stoskopf replaced Becky Mooney as board president, and Sara Tarlton won a 4-3 nomination to remain vice president. The board also swore in Neil Ochs, who was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Matt Beaver.
Great Bend Senior Center feasts again with annual party
It was quite the feast and celebration before the holiday for the folks at the Great Bend Senior Center. Each year, the Senior Center’s biggest event, their Christmas party, opens the doors to families and community members to help celebrate the holidays. Great Bend Recreation Commission Marketing Director Megan...
adastraradio.com
McPherson City Commission Notes: Final Plat for Deerfield Village Senior Housing Approved
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved the final plat for Deerfield Village, a senior affordable housing project to be located at the south end of the developed part of the Deerfield Estates West Phase subdivision on the southeast edge of McPherson. Developer Bill Caton of Auburn, Kansas...
Great Bend Rec to provide suspension training classes
The Great Bend Recreation Commission offers year-round fitness classes, with the current winter session running through Jan. 26. In an effort to accommodate people’s New Year’s resolutions, the Rec had an option for citizens to join the classes the first week of January. The Recreation Commission recently purchased...
