A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
theburn.com
Tatte Bakery & Cafe headed to Reston Town Center
A new bakery and cafe is headed to the Reston Town Center. It’s called Tatte Bakery & Cafe and it will be taking a storefront on Market Street in the center. According to construction industry reports, Tatte will moving into the former Chico’s space at 11910 Market Street. The 3,700 s.f. space looks out over the center’s Fountain Square which is getting a major refurbishment at the moment.
theburn.com
Sneak peek inside the new Leesburg Pupatella opening next week
Big news for fans of Neapolitan-style pizzas — one of the DC area’s most popular pizza brands is ready to launch its first location in Loudoun County. Yep, Pupatella is opening next week. The Burn got a sneak peek inside the new restaurant at 350 Market Street, as...
Loudoun County hosts job fair next week
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Anyone looking to get hired in Loudoun County is encouraged to attend a job fair at the Claude Moore Recreation and Community Center in Sterling, Virginia next week. The Loudoun Workforce Resource Center will host the Loudoun Job Fair on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10...
Eater
Vienna, Virginia, Scores a Ramen Bar for ‘Night Owls’
Akai Tori Ramen & Yakitori brings a taste of Tokyo to the heart of Vienna this winter. Akai Tori, which translates to “red bird,” is scheduled to open on Saturday, January 28 (234 Maple Ave E., Vienna, Virginia). The Japanese-styled izakaya specializes in ramen, donburi, tempura sushi, and...
WJLA
Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
tysonsreporter.com
Ramen restaurant from Sushi Yoshi owner to open in Vienna this month
Perhaps the second time will be the charm for ramen shops trying to gain a foothold in the Town of Vienna at 234 Maple Avenue East. Newcomer Akai Tori Ramen and Yakitori is on track to open in the 3,000-square-foot building on Jan. 28, replacing the short-lived Shin Se Kai Ramen, as first reported by Eater DC. A spokesperson emphasized to FFXnow that the date is a soft opening.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
theburn.com
Sneak peek inside the new &pizza at One Loudoun
Today — Wednesday, January 11 — is opening day at the new &pizza restaurant at One Loudoun in Ashburn. Last night, they held a practice run-through and invited friends and family (and The Burn) to come check the pizzeria out. DC-based &pizza has locations across the region and...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
CBRE Negotiates Sale of HarborChase of Prince William Commons in Woodbridge, Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — CBRE National Senior Housing’s investment properties team has arranged the sale of HarborChase of Prince William Commons, a Class A seniors housing community in Woodbridge, a suburb of Washington D.C. Built in 2018, HarborChase of Prince William Commons is a three-story building with 127 units...
Washingtonian.com
3 Self-Care Getaways to Escape the DC Area
Need a break from everyday stress? Retreat to these peaceful places for a restorative vacation. Drive time from DC: 40 minutes. It’s a relatively short drive from downtown DC to Lansdowne Resort, overlooking the Potomac River in Loudoun County. Weekend-long wellness packages bundle a two-night stay with access to a group fitness course, hot-stone massage, nightly herbal foot soaks en suite, and more.
arlingtonmagazine.com
6 Consignment Shops to Visit in 2023
Looking for a refresh? Look no further than these local consignment boutiques, where you can trade in your gently used duds, make some cash and pick up great finds for your own wardrobe along the way. Each of these stores carries well-curated apparel and accessories, and features a virtual shopping component for your convenience. Most will let you know in advance what labels they will accept, and some prefer appointments to walk-ins. So go ahead, purge that closet.
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’
The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
arlnow.com
Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 19 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $335,000 while the most expensive was $1,630,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 70 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
alxnow.com
Monte Durham wants to go back on TV, but what’s that mean for his Old Town hair salon?
Monte Durham says he’s ready to go back to television, but it could mean an end to his days cutting hair. It’s been more than two years since Durham opened Salon Monte (210 S. Union Street), and during that time he’s worked to jumpstart a new show. Earlier plans to film a reality show in the salon didn’t pan out, he says, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing more opportunities.
ffxnow.com
Panera Bread shutters Tysons Corner Center location for good
Panera Bread has left Tysons Corner Center. The fast-casual bakery’s first-floor location by McDonald’s is permanently closed after at least 14 years at the mall, according to Yelp. A worker at the nearby Panera in Pike 7 Plaza confirmed to FFXnow that the closure came shortly before Christmas.
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed
The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
sungazette.news
Fairfax Public-Safety Notes, 1/12/23 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. ARREST MADE FOR ASSAULT, STALKING: Vienna police officers, assisted by the Fairfax County Police Department, on Jan. 2 took a 37-year-old Vienna man into custody at 10 p.m. following an hours-long standoff at his home on Park Terrace Court, S.E. Vienna police...
Son accused of fratricide by mother in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Mclean that happened outside a family home.
architizer.com
Capital One Hall at Capital One Center // HGA
Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia is the heart of Capital One Center, a new 24.5-acre, mixed-use urban redevelopment of Capital One’s corporate headquarters that opened in October 2021. Situated within the growing Tysons East neighborhood, a vibrant residential and commercial district, The Hall comprises a variety of public...
theriver953.com
Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
