2 young girls died from suffocation inside a weighted blanket from Target, prompting the store to recall 200,000 products
Target has recalled 204,000 Pillowfort weighted blankets after a 4-year-old and 6-year-old died while trapped inside the blanket's cover.
15 Infants Have Died After Using A Recalled Sleep Rocker — So The CPSC Put Out A Second Recall
In April 2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall on nearly 700,000 Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, along with a recall on an additional 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers by Fisher-Price. At the time, 11 infants had died, with the CPSC saying the deaths occurred once the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while not strapped in to the rockers, or other unknown circumstances.
About 100 deaths linked to Fisher-Price's infant sleepers
Dozens more infants have died since Fisher-Price initially recalled its Rock 'n Play sleeper nearly four years ago, prompting federal safety officials once again to warn families against using the product.Fisher-Price originally recalled 4.7 million sleepers in April 2019 after more than 30 infants died from rolling onto their stomach while unrestrained inside the device. Since then, roughly 70 additional deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of infant fatalities tied to the incline sleeper to approximately 100, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Monday."Fisher-Price notes that in some of the reports, it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the...
AboutLawsuits.com
CPSC Reannounces Kids2 Rocking Sleepers Recall Following More Infant Deaths
Following a series of infant sleeper recalls issued in 2019, federal safety officials are re-announcing warnings for parents about deadly design problems with Kids2 rocking sleepers, following additional reports of infants suffocating to death. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued another statement about the Kids2 Rocking Sleeper recall...
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
Popculture
Cat Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination
Cat owners should take some extra precautions before their feline companion's next meal. TFP Nutrition voluntarily recalled its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food on Friday, Dec. 16 due to salmonella contamination concerns, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Per the...
White House: Biden won't ban gas stoves, but their 'emissions' can be 'hazardous'
Gas stoves won't be banned any time soon, but they do emit hazardous missions that could present "indoor air quality hazards," the White House said Wednesday.
Fisher-Price Reannounces Recall of 4.7 Million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers
At Least Eight Deaths Occurred After Initial Recall
Peloton to pay $19 million in fines over machine recalls
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that a settlement with the home workout giant Peloton has been reached over its treadmill recall, which will, in part, see the company pay a $19 million fine.
Fisher-Price Recalls 4.7 Million Baby Products After Multiple Deaths
Fisher-Price announces of the recall of nearly 5 million of its Rock 'n Play Sleepers which have been linked to about 100 deaths.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA warns against sprouts tied to the outbreak; other outbreak investigations ongoing
During this first week of 2023, the Food and Drug Administration continues to investigate three outbreaks of foodborne illnesses initially reported in 2022. The most recent outbreak has sickened people in three states and has been traced to fresh, raw alfalfa sprouts, according to the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The FDA traced the Salmonella outbreak to sprouts from SunSprout Enterprises in Nebraska.
Tens of thousands of candles recalled over fire, injury risk
Tens of thousands of candles are being recalled because they burn too hot, causing their glass jars to break.
GV Wire
Gas Stoves Cause One in Eight Child Asthma Cases in US: Study
A new study has found that around 12.7% of childhood asthma cases in the U.S. are caused by the pollution emitted by cooking on gas stoves. Approximately one-third of U.S. households have gas stoves, which have long been marketed as the cleanest and most efficient cooking method. However, research has...
Government Considering Regulating Your Gas Kitchen Stove
In December 2022, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), an agency charged with protecting the public from dangerous household products, determined that natural gas stoves are bad for the environment. The report points to indoor air quality concerns. Inside the home, stoves are prone to leaking methane into you house....
Federal government to consider banning gas stoves with ‘hidden hazards’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rudy Gardner has been cooking with gas for as long as she can remember. “My biggest cooking is during the holidays,” the Orange Mound mother told FOX13′s Consumer reporter Kate Bieri. The 67-year-old doesn’t cook every day, but when she cooks a family recipe,...
newsnationnow.com
Safety commissioner: ‘We are not banning gas stoves’
(NewsNation) — Richard Trumka Jr, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner, clarified on Twitter that the federal agency is not actually banning gas stoves and any new regulations would apply only to new appliances. “To be clear, CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products....
eenews.net
CPSC chair: ‘I am not looking to ban gas stoves’
The head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission is batting down claims that his agency is on the cusp of banning gas stoves after congressional Republicans blew up over concerns that the federal government would take their kitchen appliances away. “Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous,...
