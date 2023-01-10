ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Scary Mommy

15 Infants Have Died After Using A Recalled Sleep Rocker — So The CPSC Put Out A Second Recall

In April 2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall on nearly 700,000 Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, along with a recall on an additional 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers by Fisher-Price. At the time, 11 infants had died, with the CPSC saying the deaths occurred once the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while not strapped in to the rockers, or other unknown circumstances.
CBS Philly

About 100 deaths linked to Fisher-Price's infant sleepers

Dozens more infants have died since Fisher-Price initially recalled its Rock 'n Play sleeper nearly four years ago, prompting federal safety officials once again to warn families against using the product.Fisher-Price originally recalled 4.7 million sleepers in April 2019 after more than 30 infants died from rolling onto their stomach while unrestrained inside the device. Since then, roughly 70 additional deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of infant fatalities tied to the incline sleeper to approximately 100, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Monday."Fisher-Price notes that in some of the reports, it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the...
AboutLawsuits.com

CPSC Reannounces Kids2 Rocking Sleepers Recall Following More Infant Deaths

Following a series of infant sleeper recalls issued in 2019, federal safety officials are re-announcing warnings for parents about deadly design problems with Kids2 rocking sleepers, following additional reports of infants suffocating to death. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued another statement about the Kids2 Rocking Sleeper recall...
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Popculture

Cat Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination

Cat owners should take some extra precautions before their feline companion's next meal. TFP Nutrition voluntarily recalled its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food on Friday, Dec. 16 due to salmonella contamination concerns, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Per the...
TEXAS STATE
foodsafetynews.com

FDA warns against sprouts tied to the outbreak; other outbreak investigations ongoing

During this first week of 2023, the Food and Drug Administration continues to investigate three outbreaks of foodborne illnesses initially reported in 2022. The most recent outbreak has sickened people in three states and has been traced to fresh, raw alfalfa sprouts, according to the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The FDA traced the Salmonella outbreak to sprouts from SunSprout Enterprises in Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
GV Wire

Gas Stoves Cause One in Eight Child Asthma Cases in US: Study

A new study has found that around 12.7% of childhood asthma cases in the U.S. are caused by the pollution emitted by cooking on gas stoves. Approximately one-third of U.S. households have gas stoves, which have long been marketed as the cleanest and most efficient cooking method. However, research has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSST Radio

Government Considering Regulating Your Gas Kitchen Stove

In December 2022, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), an agency charged with protecting the public from dangerous household products, determined that natural gas stoves are bad for the environment. The report points to indoor air quality concerns. Inside the home, stoves are prone to leaking methane into you house....
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Safety commissioner: ‘We are not banning gas stoves’

(NewsNation) — Richard Trumka Jr, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner, clarified on Twitter that the federal agency is not actually banning gas stoves and any new regulations would apply only to new appliances. “To be clear, CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products....
eenews.net

CPSC chair: ‘I am not looking to ban gas stoves’

The head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission is batting down claims that his agency is on the cusp of banning gas stoves after congressional Republicans blew up over concerns that the federal government would take their kitchen appliances away. “Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy