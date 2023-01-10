ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

1 hurt in Chapel Hill road rage shooting, suspect on the run

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Chapel Hill police are looking for the driver involved in a road rage shooting.

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Highway 54, near south Greensboro Street.

Police say a driver fired shots into another person's car.

That driver was hurt, but is expected to survive.

No information has been released on a possible suspect or who was shot.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760.

Lynnette Jordan
3d ago

Prayers of speedy recovery for the victim. I pray the catch the suspect before he can hurt someone else!!

