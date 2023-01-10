1 hurt in Chapel Hill road rage shooting, suspect on the run
Chapel Hill police are looking for the driver involved in a road rage shooting. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Highway 54, near south Greensboro Street. MORE NEWS: Fort Bragg must change its name by end of 2023, Dept. of Defense orders Police say a driver fired shots into another person's car. That driver was hurt, but is expected to survive. No information has been released on a possible suspect or who was shot. Anyone with information should call 911 or Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760.
