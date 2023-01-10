Read full article on original website
I-75 southbound in Findlay reopens left shoulder after semi crash, two separate crashes close northbound
FINDLAY, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect recent developments in the incident. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews have opened the left shoulder on southbound I-75 near US 224 to allow for traffic to move through. Two separate crashes on I-75 northbound...
Police, multiple emergency crews respond to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue and Toledo police are responding to Ottawa Hills High School regarding an incident that began on a call for a person shot at approximately 8 a.m. Friday. Police are advising people to avoid the area. Crews have blocked off the area...
WANE-TV
OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
WTOL-TV
Lake effect flurries possible, chilly temps and sunny weekend skies ahead | Good Day on WTOL 11
Snow flurries are possible predominately in areas east of Toledo. Expect sunny skies and temps in the 30s for Saturday and Sunday.
fox2detroit.com
89-year-old man killed when train hits vehicle in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash after his vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon. The 89-year-old Sumpter Township man was driving on Rawsonville south of Bemis on the border of Wayne and Washtenaw counties when he was hit just before 2 p.m.
Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
13abc.com
Police working to identify pedestrian hit, killed on I-75
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are working to identify the body of a female victim who was hit and killed on I-75 in Monroe Tuesday night. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police said an SUV traveling north on I-75 hit a pedestrian just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night near mile marker 8. Police found the female victim dead when they arrived on the scene and have not been able to identify her despite ongoing efforts.
Report of shooting at Ottawa Hills school a hoax, police said
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Reports of a shooting at Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning were a hoax, police have said. The reports of a shooting around 8 a.m. sent police and fire officials from Ottawa Hills and surrounding departments to respond to the school and prompted concern among parents and the community.
13abc.com
Police chase ends in crash on I-75 near the Miami St. exit
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase ended in a crash on I75 north of the Miami street exit Monday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed into the barrier wall in the construction zone on the bridge over the Maumee River during the 10 o’clock hour. State Highway Troopers say that the crash was the result of a pursuit that involved Rossford Police.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
TPD: Woman reported missing from west Toledo located
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police have located a woman who was reported missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides.
Video shows man hiding in tree Wednesday after I-280 police pursuit
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Editor's note: On Wednesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol posted video of the Aviation Unit locating the suspect. This story has been updated to reflect the new information. Authorities have taken a man into custody after a pursuit with authorities in Lake Township Wednesday morning. Lake Township...
13abc.com
Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
wbnowqct.com
Deadly Crash On 24
A Bryan man dies after his semi goes off the road and into a ditch, early Saturday…on U.S. 24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township. Officials say…Kenneth Risner was westbound on 24…when he big rig left the roadway. Risner was taken to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Safety belt usage is unknown. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
WTOL-TV
Threats made in hoax 911 call against Ottawa Hills High School
WTOL 11 obtained the 911 hoax call in which a suspect made threats against Ottawa Hills High School Friday. There was no active shooter at the school.
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
WTOL-TV
Hoax 911 call at Ottawa Hills High School highlights swatting danger
Early Friday a 911 caller told dispatchers he was headed to the school with a gun and bombs. It was a hoax.
Person hospitalized in critical condition after central Toledo stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been stabbed and hospitalized in critical condition Monday night, Toledo police said. The stabbing happened in the 1300 block of Palmwood Avenue in central Toledo. TPD said there is a person of interest, but no one is in custody. If you have information,...
Two people shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2000 block of Marlow Road just before 3:30. Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from single gunshot wounds. A police report did not name either victim, but said their ages are 45 and 22.
