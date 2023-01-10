ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumee, OH

WANE-TV

OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police working to identify pedestrian hit, killed on I-75

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are working to identify the body of a female victim who was hit and killed on I-75 in Monroe Tuesday night. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police said an SUV traveling north on I-75 hit a pedestrian just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night near mile marker 8. Police found the female victim dead when they arrived on the scene and have not been able to identify her despite ongoing efforts.
MONROE, MI
WTOL 11

Report of shooting at Ottawa Hills school a hoax, police said

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Reports of a shooting at Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning were a hoax, police have said. The reports of a shooting around 8 a.m. sent police and fire officials from Ottawa Hills and surrounding departments to respond to the school and prompted concern among parents and the community.
OTTAWA HILLS, OH
13abc.com

Police chase ends in crash on I-75 near the Miami St. exit

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase ended in a crash on I75 north of the Miami street exit Monday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed into the barrier wall in the construction zone on the bridge over the Maumee River during the 10 o’clock hour. State Highway Troopers say that the crash was the result of a pursuit that involved Rossford Police.
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
FREMONT, OH
wbnowqct.com

Deadly Crash On 24

A Bryan man dies after his semi goes off the road and into a ditch, early Saturday…on U.S. 24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township. Officials say…Kenneth Risner was westbound on 24…when he big rig left the roadway. Risner was taken to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Safety belt usage is unknown. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
BRYAN, OH
WTOL 11

Two people shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2000 block of Marlow Road just before 3:30. Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from single gunshot wounds. A police report did not name either victim, but said their ages are 45 and 22.
TOLEDO, OH

