LAKE PLACID, NY. (WCAX) - Welcome to Lake Placid, the site of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics, and for the next week and a half, host of the 2023 FISU World University Games. More than 1,400 college athletes from more than 46 countries are here to compete in 11 different sports across the North Country, with the old Olympic venues in the middle of town serving as the center of it all.

LAKE PLACID, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO