WCAX
As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
WCAX
New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville's past
St. Regis Mohawk tribe considering updates to non-member fishing in Akwesasne. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is trying to better protect the rights of members to fish in Akwesasne’s territorial waters. Last day to contest FCC broadband map for more state funding. Updated: 2 hours ago. Friday is the...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Tree-eating goats at Pine Island Farms
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Taking down the Christmas tree can be kind of sad, but at one farm in Colchester, it’s cause for celebration. Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger gets stuck in Vermont with some hungry goats.
WCAX
Competition underway at World University Games in Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - After weeks of anticipation, competition is finally underway at the World University Games in Lake Placid. Katharine Huntley spoke to visitors from around the world about their experiences so far in the North Country. Athletes and team members from around the world came to Lake...
WCAX
Local stars set to compete at World University Games
LAKE PLACID, NY. (WCAX) - Welcome to Lake Placid, the site of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics, and for the next week and a half, host of the 2023 FISU World University Games. More than 1,400 college athletes from more than 46 countries are here to compete in 11 different sports across the North Country, with the old Olympic venues in the middle of town serving as the center of it all.
WCAX
Pets With Potential: Meet DJ Marshmellow
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and marsh-mellow companion, meet DJ Marshmellow!. He is a 1-year-old male rabbit found as a stray in St. Albans. DJ Marshmellow loves his toys and his greens. He may be a little nervous at first but once he gets used to you, he is a bundle of love.
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Captain Snowpants and The Ice Cruncher
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Captain Snowpants and The Ice Crusher. We begin this morning’s snowplow spotlight with The Ice Crusher!. Logan Riley drives The Ice Crusher truck on Route 78 East from Swanton to Sheldon, and Route 7 north from Highgate to Swanton. Students at Highgate Elementary School named this plow. Riley says it’s a great aggressive name for the type of work he and the rest of the team perform.
WCAX
St. Regis Mohawk tribe considering updates to non-member fishing in Akwesasne
AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WCAX) -The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is trying to better protect the rights of members to fish in Akwesasne’s territorial waters. In 2014, the Non-Member Fishing Regulations and Law was amended in collaboration with tribal fishermen to strengthen the protection of Akwesasne’s natural resources. Now, there...
WCAX
Soaring fuel costs exacerbate weatherization contractor backlog
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - With soaring fuel costs, more people are looking to button up their homes to save money and conserve energy. But good luck trying to find a professional contractor. Some are scheduling upwards of a year and a half out to get the work done. The winter...
WCAX
Burlington offering expanded EV, energy incentives
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is offering an expanded incentive program to help meet the city’s net zero energy plans by 2030. City and Burlington Electric officials Wednesday announced new money that will help support incentives for purchasing EVs, charging stations, cold climate heat pumps, and even lawnmowers. Much...
mynbc5.com
Data breach halts home closings in parts of northern New York
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Families in Northern New York looking to buy a new home in the new year are hitting a hurdle. The records website used by hundreds of cities, towns, and countries nationwide, including Clinton County, is down. COTT Systems is the Ohio-based vendor that Clinton County...
International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay
Robin Doyle, owner and director of the Colchester-based sailing school, said the news that its lease wouldn’t be renewed was a “bombshell.” Read the story on VTDigger here: International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay.
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
WCAX
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
WCAX
Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Development Review Board has signed off on the demolition permit for the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. Multiple people spoke out against tearing down the church at the DRB’s public hearing Wednesday night. Members heard suggestions to reuse the building and received letters to preserve the building due to its architectural value.
Colchester I-89 diverging diamond project to begin later this month
VTrans officials have said for years that the Exit 16 interchange sees too much traffic each day for its current design to safely handle.
Burlington approves demolition permit for downtown cathedral
The city’s development review board approved the Catholic parish’s request to demolish the shuttered Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, but the decision is likely to be appealed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington approves demolition permit for downtown cathedral.
WCAX
Burlington Mayor outlines legislative priorities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has released his top legislative priorities for 2023, looking for state aid to address issues like public safety and homelessness. Weinberger is calling for urgent state action to help Burlington fund the city’s new high school and tech center, housing creation and...
WCAX
Champlain College unveils restored McDonald Hall
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College’s campus contains nearly 50 buildings in downtown Burlington -- some old and some new. Now, one of those historic buildings now has new amenities. McDonald Hall is one of 21 historic mansions in Burlington that are used as first-year student housing. The Victorian-era...
Burlington Allows Parish to Demolish Historic Cathedral
Burlington's historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception can be torn down. Such was the decision of the city's Development Review Board on Wednesday evening, when it voted to issue a demolition permit for the building at 20 Pine Street. The 4-2 ruling was a blow to preservationists but a victory...
