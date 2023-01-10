ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Side Dish: From whiskey to soup, winter dining events are heating up around the Lehigh Valley

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
The Pennsylvania Rye Co. will host its first whiskey tasting on Jan. 18. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Just because it’s winter, doesn’t mean dining events go dormant.

In fact, we narrowed the array of events to three upcoming you’ll want to consider:

Here they are, in chronological order:

Whiskey tasting

Allentown’s newest bar and restaurant Pennsylvania Rye Co. will be hosting its first whiskey tasting event at 7 p.m. Jan. 18.

You’ll have the opportunity to learn more (and taste) offerings from Iowa’s premier rye whiskey distillery, Templeton Distillery.

Pennsylvania Rye Company is at 536 Hamilton St., Allentown.

Reservations, info: https://www.paryeco.com/

Souper Bowl XVIII

A winter tradition, ArtsQuest’s Souper Bowl XIII will once again warm up guests with soups from the area’s best restaurants and caterers, from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 5 at Musikfest Cafe in the ArtsQuest Center.

The Valley’s top restaurants, caterers and culinary students will bring their tastiest soups in categories such as cream-based, meat-based, most unique, seafood-based, vegan and of course the democratic People’s Choice.

Those who attend get to sample all the soups and choose their favorite, with the winner taking home the title of “People’s Choice Souper Bowl Champion.” A panel of judges also scrutinizes the soups, choosing winners in the other categories.

How much: General admission, $34 through Jan 29; $39 Jan. 30 to the event start; for ArtsQuest members, $29 through Jan. 29.; $34 Jan. 30 to event start; VIP admission, $59 through Jan. 29, $64 Jan. 30 to event start; ArtsQuest members, $54 through Jan 29 11:59 p.m.; $59 Jan. 30 to event start. VIP admission includes one hour early start, free drink ticket good for any Yuengling beer, Franklin Hills wine, or soft drink; entry in a special VIP-only raffle for a variety of ArtsQuest tickets; and entry in raffle to win gift cards from participating restaurants.

Tickets, info: https://www.steelstacks.org/event/13323/souper-bowl-xiii/

Valentines Charcuterie Workshop

What says love more than a good charcuterie board?

Allentown’s Sherman Street Beer Co. will be hosting a how-to class on building a charcuterie board tied to the theme of Valentine’s Day, at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7.

The menu will include meats, cheese, dips, fruits, vegetables, homemade chocolates, trail mix and other surprises. The workshop will cover how to select a complimentary variety of meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts and other accompaniments as well as discuss knife cuts, edible flower creations and food pairings.

How much: $50, including all supplies and beer.

Sherman Street Beer Co. is at 1825 E Tremont St, Allentown.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/shermanstreetbeer

