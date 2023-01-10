Among 486 Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania, One in Montgomery County Is Cited as a Standout

One Montgomery County craft brewery made a statewide list of best creators. Photo by iStock.

The Keystone, a statewide news publication, poured over craft breweries across the state, seeking the best of the best.

Its list of superior producers numbered only eight, and only one of them is in Montgomery County. Robin Shreeves provided details.

Craft beer is big business in Pa.

The state’s largest producer (also the nation’s) is D.G. Yuengling and Son in Pottsville, northwest of Allentown . According to records, it produced 3.2 million barrels in 2021, resulting in $5.5 million in economic impact on its own.

But smaller entities are thriving.

The Brewers Association reported 486 craft breweries in operation across Pennsylvania in 2021. In comparison, there were only 88 just a decade ago.

Keystone’s Montco recommendation for a craft brewer is Forest & Main Brewing in Ambler .

Its highlights include:

The former Victorian home in which it operates

The 13 beers on tap

Notoriety gained from high-profile appearances in:

The Amazon Prime series Not Your Father’s Beer



Philadelphia Magazine’s Best of Philly list