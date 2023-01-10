ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Among 486 Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania, One in Montgomery County Is Cited as a Standout

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmZ8v_0k9Ycv6200
One Montgomery County craft brewery made a statewide list of best creators.Photo byiStock.

The Keystone, a statewide news publication, poured over craft breweries across the state, seeking the best of the best.

Its list of superior producers numbered only eight, and only one of them is in Montgomery County. Robin Shreeves provided details.

Craft beer is big business in Pa.

The state’s largest producer (also the nation’s) is D.G. Yuengling and Son in Pottsville, northwest of Allentown. According to records, it produced 3.2 million barrels in 2021, resulting in $5.5 million in economic impact on its own.

But smaller entities are thriving.

The Brewers Association reported 486 craft breweries in operation across Pennsylvania in 2021. In comparison, there were only 88 just a decade ago.

Keystone’s Montco recommendation for a craft brewer is Forest & Main Brewing in Ambler.

Its highlights include:

  • The former Victorian home in which it operates
  • The 13 beers on tap
  • Notoriety gained from high-profile appearances in:
    • The Amazon Prime series Not Your Father’s Beer
    • Philadelphia Magazine’s Best of Philly list

More on Forest & Main Brewing — as well as the other outstanding craft brewers statewide — is at The Keystone.



