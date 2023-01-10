ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

NWA organizations watch as governor-elect makes history

By Kayla Davis
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Republican Committee sent its chairman to attend Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ inauguration on Tuesday, January 10.

Brian Lester was excited to travel to the state’s capital with his fourth-grader son to watch Arkansas’ first female governor be sworn into office.

“It’s important that he sees government and sees how the process works. I think the first thing to see would be to go to an inauguration like this… There’s some other events going on tomorrow that I will share with him, and let him see and ask a bunch of questions,” said Lester.

Sanders will also be the youngest person to be sworn in to the Arkansas governor’s office. Lester said having a younger leader can be encouraging for other young people to run for office or see the importance of their vote.

Arkansas readies for governor’s inauguration, ball

“It’s important that younger people see the importance of their actions and get involved with government and the process,“ said Lester

EMERGE Arkansas is a group that encourages democratic women to run for office and its Executive Director, Stephanie Lane Baker said they’re glad little girls will now be able to see themselves reflected in leadership, but doesn’t think Sanders will push younger generations to get out to the polls. think it’ll spark a different type of change.

“I don’t think that young people are going to be particularly inspired to vote because of Sarah Huckabee Sanders being elected. When I’m looking at younger demographics they tend to be a little bit more progressive, so I think they may be more likely to run because of that,“ said Baker.

Women’s Democratic Caucus talks first female Arkansas governor

EMERGE Arkansas will not be sending anyone to Little Rock for the inauguration. Baker said if you are a democratic woman inspired to run for office, their organization has resources on its website to help.

Lester said his trip to the state’s capitol was also important to support former Washington County Judge Joseph Wood since he has been appointed by the governor as a member of her cabinet and will lead the prayer at Tuesday’s first inaugural event that starts at 9 a.m.

Lester said having representation from Northwest Arkansas demonstrates the importance of our region to the rest of the state.

You can watch Sanders be sworn in and give her inaugural address at noon Tuesday, Jan 10 on KNWA/FOX24.

