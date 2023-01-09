ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FOX Carolina

Suspects charged after trying to flush over 1lb of methamphetamine down toilet

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that multiple people were recently charged after deputies found over one pound of methamphetamine at a house in Mooresboro, NC. Deputies said on January 12, 2023; they worked with the Department of Homeland Security (H.S.I) to execute...
MOORESBORO, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man sentenced after pleading guilty to over 40 charges

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Gaffney man was recently sentenced for a series of drug and property crimes that resulted in over 40 charges. Officials said 37-year-old Dustin Daniel pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including breaking into motor vehicle, possession of...
GAFFNEY, SC
qcnews.com

Belmont woman caught in Stanley with meth, black tar heroin

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a Belmont woman had several illegal drug items in her car Monday, including meth and black tar heroin. Authorities say they got an unknown problem/suspicious subject call directing them to come to the Dollar General on East Dallas Road. When they arrived, they found Amy Suzanne Evans in the parking lot. They observed her under the influence of a substance.
STANLEY, NC
cn2.com

Renovated Chic-Fil-A in Rock Hill Has a Lot to Moo Over!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The new Chic-Fil-A on Cherry Road in Rock Hill has a lot to Moo Over!. The restaurant has been transformed and offering new technology that leaders say will help customers receive their orders more quickly while maintaining their friendly service the company is known for.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Sullivan Middle School Remembers Mr. Odom

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Sullivan Middle School family in Rock Hill is. mourning the loss of a friend and long time custodian – Theodore Odom known as Mr. Ted. The school says they will miss his quiet and gentle demeanor and his signature pajama bottoms often seen through the halls of Sullivan Middle.
ROCK HILL, SC

