FOX Carolina
Suspects charged after trying to flush over 1lb of methamphetamine down toilet
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that multiple people were recently charged after deputies found over one pound of methamphetamine at a house in Mooresboro, NC. Deputies said on January 12, 2023; they worked with the Department of Homeland Security (H.S.I) to execute...
FOX Carolina
Upstate man sentenced after pleading guilty to over 40 charges
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Gaffney man was recently sentenced for a series of drug and property crimes that resulted in over 40 charges. Officials said 37-year-old Dustin Daniel pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including breaking into motor vehicle, possession of...
qcnews.com
Belmont woman caught in Stanley with meth, black tar heroin
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a Belmont woman had several illegal drug items in her car Monday, including meth and black tar heroin. Authorities say they got an unknown problem/suspicious subject call directing them to come to the Dollar General on East Dallas Road. When they arrived, they found Amy Suzanne Evans in the parking lot. They observed her under the influence of a substance.
WBTV
Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?
Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday. A friend of Kristie Crowder, the 30-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in Plaza Midwood, is now telling us what kind of person she was. 20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481...
The Daily South
North Carolina Woman Celebrating Big After Winning Lottery Twice In Two Months
Luck be a lady twice for a North Carolina woman who is celebrating her second lottery win in two months. Kenya Sloan of Shelby, North Carolina, won a $2 million prize from a $20 scratch off Diamond Dazzler ticket she bought in October, according to a press release from the North Carolina Lottery.
cn2.com
Renovated Chic-Fil-A in Rock Hill Has a Lot to Moo Over!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The new Chic-Fil-A on Cherry Road in Rock Hill has a lot to Moo Over!. The restaurant has been transformed and offering new technology that leaders say will help customers receive their orders more quickly while maintaining their friendly service the company is known for.
cn2.com
Sullivan Middle School Remembers Mr. Odom
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Sullivan Middle School family in Rock Hill is. mourning the loss of a friend and long time custodian – Theodore Odom known as Mr. Ted. The school says they will miss his quiet and gentle demeanor and his signature pajama bottoms often seen through the halls of Sullivan Middle.
