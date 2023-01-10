ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

Juvenile arrested during LPD search warrant

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit says teams executed a search warrant in the area of Third Street and Page Street on Thursday morning causing two Lynchburg City schools to go into a brief lockdown. Officials report shortly before 10:30...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies search for shoplifting suspect in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman. Deputies say the woman is a suspect in several shoplifting incidents. Officials ask anyone with additional information about this woman to call dispatch at 434-332-9514 and leave...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Boy arrested after search warrant served; schools put on lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A boy is in custody after a search warrant was served in Lynchburg Thursday. At 10:28 a.m. January 12, 2023, members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the area of 3rd Street and Page Street. The boy, whose age has not been released, was arrested on scene on three outstanding warrants:
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One injured, one detained after Botetourt County shooting

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been taken to a hospital with what appear to be life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Troutville, according to Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward. Ward says deputies were called at 1:21 p.m. January 12 to Westview Road, where the victim had been shot....
TROUTVILLE, VA
WSET

Bedford Police searching for suspect wanted on felony charges

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted suspect. William "Hank" Carr is currently wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in several jurisdictions. If anyone has any information about this suspect or where he might be, contact Detective...
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke man arrested and charged with second-degree murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead in a home on Wenesday, Jan. 11. Police say they went to the 2300 block of Delaware Avenue NW. around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say when they got to the home they found a man with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Police asking the community to help locate a wanted man

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple felonies and misdemeanors in several jurisdictions. Police say the wanted man is William Franklin Carr who also goes by “Hank”. Information provided by police was limited.
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A car chase through Roanoke ended with an arrest Tuesday night. Roanoke Police said a wanted man led officers on a chase through the city after speeding from a traffic stop. Malcolm Harrison was wanted on three charges from an incident in June, according to Sgt....
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville police investigate single car fatality

A South Carolina man is dead following a fatal single car crash on the U.S. 58 exit to Martinsville off West Main Street in Danville. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29, of Greer, S.C. was found in an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra Wednesday, Jan. 11, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Vehicle fire on I-81S in Montgomery County cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 through Montgomery County can expect delays due to a vehicle fire, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 118. As of 6:47 p.m., the south center lane, right...
WSLS

29-year-old dies in fatal Danville crash, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left a 29-year-old dead. On Wednesday, a deputy with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office found an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra on U.S. 58 exit toward Martinsville, according to Danville police. We’re told that Kevin...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Police respond to weapon brandished incident

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department responded to a business around 7 p.m. on Saturday night for a report of someone brandishing a weapon. Police say the business is located on Independence Blvd. and Forest Rd. The person reportedly left on foot and was arrested on a separate charge.
WSLS

43-year-old airlifted after being hit by a school bus in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – A 43-year-old was airlifted after being hit by a Danville Public Schools bus on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Danville Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 2:53 p.m., police said they responded near the intersection of South Main Street and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a Danville Public Schools bus.
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy