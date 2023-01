Ellen Louise Stifter, age 71, of rural Winsted, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her residence. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. Visitation will be at the church on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:30 P.M., and will continue on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, one hour prior to the Mass. Arrangements are with the Chilson Funeral Home of Winsted.

WINSTED, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO