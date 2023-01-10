ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Results Townsquare MEDIA - Sioux Falls, SD is searching for our next superstar Brand Manager to oversee heritage CHR Hot 104.7!. You must be a 360-talent able to propel this important brand to new heights. Townsquare is a digital-first company, built in tandem with great radio brands that emphasize great...
Home Court Back To Back Weekends for Augustana & USF Basketball

The Augustana University women's and men’s basketball teams return home Friday and Saturday to host UMary and Minot State. The Augie women (13-3) are 7-3 in the NSIC. The Vikings continue to be led by Aislinn Duffy who leads in scoring averaging 15.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. The Vikings rank 15th in the nation in field goal percentage with 45.5 percent.
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

