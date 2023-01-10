Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Mass. Reports 9,360 New COVID-19 Cases, 142 Deaths This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 9,360 new COVID-19 cases and 142 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,987,672 cases and 21,533 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
NECN
The Best BBQ in Every New England State, According to Food Network
New England may not have its own style of barbecue like North Carolina, Kansas City, Memphis and Texas, but it's still got some standout barbecue joints. Everyone who loves BBQ has a go-to restaurant, and Food Network has its own. It's released its list of the best in each state, and the choices range from a big city spot to small town options.
NECN
How Cape Abilities is Growing Opportunities on Cape Cod
At the heart of the Cape Abilities organization is the mission to help individuals with disabilities in their community. Through education, counseling, resources, and job opportunities they empower their participants to achieve meaningful lives and roles in their community. In recent years, they have opened two social enterprises, including the...
NECN
Montana Man Who Brought Juvenile Son to Capitol Riot Charged
A Montana man who authorities say entered the U.S. Capitol with his juvenile son during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot was charged with misdemeanor crimes including disorderly conduct, according to court documents released Friday. Patrick William O’Brien was arraigned Thursday by videoconference following his arrest last week in Great Falls,...
Comments / 0