Matt is joined by Michael Moses, the chief marketing officer at Universal Pictures, to discuss the studio’s latest hit, the horror film M3GAN, and why it brought so many young people to the theater. Matt and Michael discuss how the viral marketing campaign led to nearly half of the movie’s audience coming from people under 25 years old, why Universal’s batting average is so high with horror films, and how marketing can completely change the success of a film.
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
Set on an isolated Cornish island, British film-maker Mark Jenkin’s folk horror follows in the footsteps of the likes of The Wicker Man, in making the most of location and atmosphere to deliver a disquieting, hallucinatory journey into the centre of one person’s fraying reality. Tár. Out...
Last year was a bloodbath for media of all stripes. Netflix crashed, the advertising market cratered, Disney fired a CEOBob and replaced him with a CEOBob, and meanwhile, the domestic box office for films remained dormant. Outside of a handful of huge hits like Top Gun: Maverick, the movie business is struggling to get people to see original movies that aren’t just the latest installation of familiar franchises.
Matt is joined by Rachel Syme to talk about her latest New Yorker profile on Bela Bejaria, the global head of television at Netflix. Rachel talks about her months spent with Bela traveling to Netflix offices all over the world. She talks about Netflix’s evolved identity as a tastemaker, how quantity seems to be prioritized over quality, their strategy to globalize content, and more.
Charles has returned, and it’s time he chimed in with the Midnight Boys to give their reactions to the latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (09:11), along with speculating on whether this will set the tone for the future of the MCU. Later, the boys draft to make their ultimate video game character team in honor of The Last of Us coming out this weekend (33:05).
Jordan returns to the podcast as Johnny’s first three-peat guest in an exclusive interview about all the drama with Nurys, Fessy, and Tori this season. They go beat-by-beat through his entire thought process entering the show and his iconic speech voting Fessy into elimination, in which he referred to Tori as a terrorist. Then, they recap Episode 14 and do a play-by-play of Jordan and Horacio’s incredible “Balls In” matchup and the myriad twists at the end of the episode.
