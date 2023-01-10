Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Award-winning composer commissioned to create piece for BSO
BANGOR — The Ellis-Beauregard Foundation has announced that Nathan Shields has received its 4th annual Composer Award. With the award of $25,000, Shields has been commissioned to create a new work to be performed by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra in 2024. Shields was chosen from 376 applicants by a jury including composers Chen Yi and John Harbison and conductor André Raphel.
Ellsworth American
Food pantry expands hours
CHERRYFIELD — To meet an increased need, the Maine Seacoast Mission’s Food Pantry in Cherryfield will expand its hours to be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The pantry has changed over the years to make it more user-friendly and welcoming to help instill...
Ellsworth American
Tracy named HCTC director
ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth School Board unanimously approved the appointment of Bill Tracy as the director of Hancock County Technical Center (HCTC) at the School Board meeting on Tuesday night. “I am so thrilled that we have found the caliber of person to take over for me,” new Superintendent...
Ellsworth American
TC Gravel quarry application frozen
FRANKLIN — The Planning Board voted at its Jan. 5 meeting to postpone any action on the application for a gravel quarry in Franklin by TC Gravel. This postponement will be in effect until the town’s quarry moratorium either expires or is repealed. On Nov. 8, residents of...
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth swimming and diving split first two meets of 2023
BLUE HILL — Ellsworth swimming and diving athletes have participated in two meets so far in this new year, rounding into form as the midseason point approaches. The first, a tri-meet hosted by George Stevens Academy and held in the new pool at the Blue Hill YMCA’s Lawrence Family Fitness Center on Friday, Jan. 6, pitted the Eagles against their hosts as well as Camden Hills.
Ellsworth American
Daniel Albert Nickerson
Daniel Albert Nickerson passed away in the steadfast and loving presence of his family on Dec. 26, 2022. Born on July 8, 1974, to Albert and Rena Nickerson, Dan grew up in Ellsworth, attending the Knowlton and Moore schools before graduating from Ellsworth High School. His professional career took him from an entry level position up to department manager at Walmart, where he made several good friends, enjoying an active social circle amongst his co-workers.
Ellsworth American
Sorrento forms road committee
SORRENTO — A new road committee was formed by the town of Sorrento at the Dec. 21 Select Board meeting. Select Board member Jon Mickel suggested the establishment of the committee to help resolve some of the issues and confusion surrounding road ownership in the town. Sorrento has several...
Ellsworth American
Lamoine forms Facilities and Infrastructure Committee
LAMOINE — A new committee has been formed to address the needed improvement and expansion of municipal buildings in Lamoine. The Facilities and Infrastructure Committee will be looking into building solutions that meet the need for more space that the Lamoine Consolidated School and the Lamoine Volunteer Fire Department share.
Ellsworth American
Maine Maritime Academy announces return of football program
CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy (MMA) has announced that it has reinstated its NCAA Division III football program, with varsity competition set to begin in 2025. The decision was announced by MMA President Jerry Paul on Jan. 9.
Ellsworth American
GSA boys' basketball sweeps two-game series against Sumner
BLUE HILL — Class C boys’ basketball rivals Sumner and George Stevens Academy played a two-game series last week, the results of which may weigh heavily on the Heal Point standings at the end of the season. Due to the ongoing construction at Sumner Memorial High School, both...
Ellsworth American
Fire claims Surry garage
SURRY — Fire of unknown origin destroyed a detached garage at a Toddy Pond Road residence Friday morning, the Surry fire chief reported. “It’s likely to be undetermined due to the extent of the damage,” said Fire Chief Bryan McClellan.
