Daniel Albert Nickerson passed away in the steadfast and loving presence of his family on Dec. 26, 2022. Born on July 8, 1974, to Albert and Rena Nickerson, Dan grew up in Ellsworth, attending the Knowlton and Moore schools before graduating from Ellsworth High School. His professional career took him from an entry level position up to department manager at Walmart, where he made several good friends, enjoying an active social circle amongst his co-workers.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO