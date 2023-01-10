ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Driver Sought in Sudbury Hit-and-Run Crash

Police in Sudbury, Massachusetts, are searching for a driver who hit someone making a delivery and then drove off. It happened near 257 Concord Road around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, according to police. The delivery driver was trying to cross the street when they were hit. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
SUDBURY, MA
NECN

Critical Injuries Reported in Charlestown Crash, Delays Expected

Alford Street in Charlestown was shut down in both directions over a car crash that resulted in life-threatening injuries Wednesday, Boston police said. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Aerial footage from the scene showed a car and an SUV that appeared to have collided. Both vehicles suffered serious front-end damage.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Truck Crash Spills Rocks on I-93, Closing Southbound Side in Randolph

A truck carrying rocks crashed on Interstate 93 in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, temporarily closing the highway. The crash took place near the interchange with Route 28, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Cleaning up the highway required all southbound lanes to be closed, officials said. It wasn't immediately...
RANDOLPH, MA
NECN

Three Men Charged In Alleged Home Improvement Scam in Arlington

Three men are accused of trying to scam an elderly homeowner in Arlington, Massachusetts, with what police say is a common con - a home improvement scam. Quincy residents Peter Gilheney, 21, Patrick Gilheney, 18 and Randolph resident Richard Gilheney all face charges of malicious destruction of property, more than $1,200 and larceny by false pretenses, over $250. Peter Gilheney is also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and number plate violation to conceal identification.
ARLINGTON, MA
NECN

Boston Police Seek Missing Woman Last Seen in November

Boston police are looking for information on a missing woman who hasn't been seen since November. Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen getting into a vehicle on Bennington Street in East Boston on Nov. 26. Police said she was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville. She is described...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Massive Fire Tears Through Holbrook Home, Leaving 1 Dead

A man has died after a fire tore through a home Friday morning in Holbrook, Massachusetts, local and state emergency officials have confirmed. First responders got 911 calls just after 1 a.m. Friday for the fire, which was at 69 Belcher Street. Massive flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home, as smoke billowed from the multi-story house.
HOLBROOK, MA
NECN

Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
WEYMOUTH, MA
NECN

Whaling Museum Employee Charged With Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Artifacts

A former employee at the New Bedford Whaling Museum is accused of stealing dozens of its artifacts, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said Friday. Robert M. Burchell, 42, a New Bedford resident, is charged with larceny from a building. According to the DA, Burchell worked as a facilities associate at the museum. He's accused of stealing dozens of small artifacts that he would then sell at local antique and pawn shops for cash. The investigation began when one of those shop owners reached out to police.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Baby Among 3 Hurt in Worcester Shooting, Police Say

Three people, including a baby, were hurt in a shooting in Worcester Wednesday night, police said. All three are expected to survive the shooting, which was reported near Harlem Street about 10:45 p.m., Worcester police said Thursday. When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they were told that...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Cherry Picker Falls on Building in Allston

A cherry picker vehicle tilted over while working at a building in Boston's Allston neighborhood, close to Brighton, on Thursday. The construction vehicle tilted over about 3:07 p.m., Boston police said. The operator was able to get out of the cherry picker. The incident took place at a building on...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police Arrest 2nd Suspect in Case of Baby Found Abandoned in NH Woods

A second suspect has been arrested after a premature baby was found abandoned in a tent in the woods of Manchester, New Hampshire, on a night when temperatures were well below freezing, according to police. Manchester police announced Wednesday morning that 45-year-old George Theberge had been arrested and charged with...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Mass. Woman Dies During Mexico Vacation After Falling From Airbnb

A 20-year-old woman who was originally from Newburyport, Massachusetts, died while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary. Leah "Lee" Pearse was studying to be a nurse at Simmons University in Boston, and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Mass General Hospital. Pearse was locked out...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
NECN

Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH

A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Hundreds of Salem Witch Trials Documents Get New Home

Hundreds of court documents from the 1692 Salem Witch Trials are being transferred from the Salem museum where they have been stored for more than four decades to the newly expanded Judicial Archives facility in Boston, officials said Thursday. The 527 documents — which include transcripts of testimony and examinations,...
SALEM, MA
NECN

New Donut Shop to Open at Hub Hall in Boston's North Station Area

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a brand new spot for donuts is on its way to a food hall in Boston. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, Little Moose Donuts is planning to open at Hub Hall by North Station, with the listing indicating that the business is currently looking to hire donut makers. No other information can be found on the upcoming donut shop other than the fact that the contact person is Leah Olofson who is the registered agent of Little Moose Holdings, LLC, according to a business entity summary page within the State of Massachusetts website.
BOSTON, MA

