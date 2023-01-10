Read full article on original website
NECN
Crowbar-Wielding Group Accused of Attacking, Robbing People on MBTA Trolley, Stations
A group of four people, one of whom was allegedly armed with a crowbar, attacked and robbed multiple people during assaults spanning numerous locations along the MBTA system in the Boston area, according to the agency's Transit Police. Three people were arrested Thursday in connection with the string of attacks,...
NECN
Driver Sought in Sudbury Hit-and-Run Crash
Police in Sudbury, Massachusetts, are searching for a driver who hit someone making a delivery and then drove off. It happened near 257 Concord Road around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, according to police. The delivery driver was trying to cross the street when they were hit. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
NECN
Critical Injuries Reported in Charlestown Crash, Delays Expected
Alford Street in Charlestown was shut down in both directions over a car crash that resulted in life-threatening injuries Wednesday, Boston police said. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Aerial footage from the scene showed a car and an SUV that appeared to have collided. Both vehicles suffered serious front-end damage.
NECN
Truck Crash Spills Rocks on I-93, Closing Southbound Side in Randolph
A truck carrying rocks crashed on Interstate 93 in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, temporarily closing the highway. The crash took place near the interchange with Route 28, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Cleaning up the highway required all southbound lanes to be closed, officials said. It wasn't immediately...
NECN
Three Men Charged In Alleged Home Improvement Scam in Arlington
Three men are accused of trying to scam an elderly homeowner in Arlington, Massachusetts, with what police say is a common con - a home improvement scam. Quincy residents Peter Gilheney, 21, Patrick Gilheney, 18 and Randolph resident Richard Gilheney all face charges of malicious destruction of property, more than $1,200 and larceny by false pretenses, over $250. Peter Gilheney is also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and number plate violation to conceal identification.
NECN
As Cohasset Community Prays for Ana Walshe, Husband's Past Remains Under Microscope
A week after police in Cohasset, Massachusetts, held a news conference to spread the news about missing woman Ana Walshe, her name has become known throughout the country as her case captivated a concerned public. People came together in prayer for the 39-year-old mom, whose husband has been charged in...
NECN
Boston Police Seek Missing Woman Last Seen in November
Boston police are looking for information on a missing woman who hasn't been seen since November. Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen getting into a vehicle on Bennington Street in East Boston on Nov. 26. Police said she was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville. She is described...
NECN
Massive Fire Tears Through Holbrook Home, Leaving 1 Dead
A man has died after a fire tore through a home Friday morning in Holbrook, Massachusetts, local and state emergency officials have confirmed. First responders got 911 calls just after 1 a.m. Friday for the fire, which was at 69 Belcher Street. Massive flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home, as smoke billowed from the multi-story house.
NECN
Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say
Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
NECN
Whaling Museum Employee Charged With Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Artifacts
A former employee at the New Bedford Whaling Museum is accused of stealing dozens of its artifacts, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said Friday. Robert M. Burchell, 42, a New Bedford resident, is charged with larceny from a building. According to the DA, Burchell worked as a facilities associate at the museum. He's accused of stealing dozens of small artifacts that he would then sell at local antique and pawn shops for cash. The investigation began when one of those shop owners reached out to police.
NECN
Baby Among 3 Hurt in Worcester Shooting, Police Say
Three people, including a baby, were hurt in a shooting in Worcester Wednesday night, police said. All three are expected to survive the shooting, which was reported near Harlem Street about 10:45 p.m., Worcester police said Thursday. When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they were told that...
NECN
Ana Walshe Updates: Wednesday Marks 1 Week Since Cohasset Mom Was Reported Missing
Wednesday marks a full week since Cohasset, Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe was first reported missing to police, and in those seven days, the case has gone from a seemingly straightforward missing person investigation, to a desperate effort to locate Walshe amid nationwide concern and allegations against her husband, Brian Walshe.
NECN
Cherry Picker Falls on Building in Allston
A cherry picker vehicle tilted over while working at a building in Boston's Allston neighborhood, close to Brighton, on Thursday. The construction vehicle tilted over about 3:07 p.m., Boston police said. The operator was able to get out of the cherry picker. The incident took place at a building on...
NECN
Police Arrest 2nd Suspect in Case of Baby Found Abandoned in NH Woods
A second suspect has been arrested after a premature baby was found abandoned in a tent in the woods of Manchester, New Hampshire, on a night when temperatures were well below freezing, according to police. Manchester police announced Wednesday morning that 45-year-old George Theberge had been arrested and charged with...
NECN
Mass. Woman Dies During Mexico Vacation After Falling From Airbnb
A 20-year-old woman who was originally from Newburyport, Massachusetts, died while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary. Leah "Lee" Pearse was studying to be a nurse at Simmons University in Boston, and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Mass General Hospital. Pearse was locked out...
NECN
Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH
A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
NECN
Leaking Roofs, Rats, Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable' Conditions
Bob Driscoll sat at a picnic table outside City Hall and said he loved his career with the Melrose Fire Department before recently retiring after more than 20 years on the job. But living and working at the city’s fire stations while waiting for the next emergency call? That’s another...
NECN
Hundreds of Salem Witch Trials Documents Get New Home
Hundreds of court documents from the 1692 Salem Witch Trials are being transferred from the Salem museum where they have been stored for more than four decades to the newly expanded Judicial Archives facility in Boston, officials said Thursday. The 527 documents — which include transcripts of testimony and examinations,...
NECN
Ramen O'Bowl to Open in Cambridge; Owners of Bayberry Cafe in Woburn Are Behind It
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new spot for ramen is on its way to Cambridge, and the people behind a vegan restaurant in the northern suburbs will be opening the place. According to a Facebook post from Bayberry Cafe in Woburn, Ramen O'Bowl is going to...
NECN
New Donut Shop to Open at Hub Hall in Boston's North Station Area
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a brand new spot for donuts is on its way to a food hall in Boston. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, Little Moose Donuts is planning to open at Hub Hall by North Station, with the listing indicating that the business is currently looking to hire donut makers. No other information can be found on the upcoming donut shop other than the fact that the contact person is Leah Olofson who is the registered agent of Little Moose Holdings, LLC, according to a business entity summary page within the State of Massachusetts website.
