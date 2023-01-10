Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees
Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
Pfizer executive, White House involved in COVID censorship on social media
It’s now obvious whether it was Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp, the federal government actively tried to censor content it didn’t like about COVID-19 on social media platforms. According to a new Twitter Files dump, a Pfizer executive was also interested in censoring posts. Independent journalist Alex Berenson...
NEWS - January 9th, 2023
Nearly 40 years after it was launched, a retired NASA satellite is coming back to Earth. The 5400lbs pound Earth Radiation Budget Satellite, which was launched in 1984 onboard the space shuttle Challenger, is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere this weekend. Most of it is expected to burn up upon re-entry Sunday evening, but pieces of the satellite will likely survive and end up crashing onto Earth. The chances of someone being hit by a piece of falling satellite debris is 1 in 9400. READ MORE.
