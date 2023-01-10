For today’s Pet of the Day, we met with Nelson! This chunky boy will have to lose some weight to get to a healthy standard again but he’s ready to explore and meet new people! He’s an older boy at ten years old but is looking for someone to make the last half of his life happy. You can change this sweetheart’s life by adopting him today at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO