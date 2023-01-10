ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

Pet of the Day: Genessa

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Miss Genessa. This sweet girl loves to be around her people and absolutely adores any kind of loving she can get. You can adopt this lovely lady today at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Pet of the Day: Titan

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met with a snuggly husky named Titan. He might still act like a puppy, but this guy is ten years old! Titan still has a lot of energy in him and is ready to find his forever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Pet of the day: Nelson

For today’s Pet of the Day, we met with Nelson! This chunky boy will have to lose some weight to get to a healthy standard again but he’s ready to explore and meet new people! He’s an older boy at ten years old but is looking for someone to make the last half of his life happy. You can change this sweetheart’s life by adopting him today at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Autistic employees at WKU Bookstore break the stigma

BOWLING GREEN, Ky-A duo of unique individuals are making a difference on the campus of Western Kentucky University, one bookstore transaction at a time. “It’s a pretty decent job around here because I like to interact with other people,” said Noah Thomas. Holly and Noah are both employees...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

WKU Sports launches beer ‘1906 Lager’ with West Sixth Brewing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-What’s a better pair than watching sports and drinking beer?. “It’s probably the coolest project that I’ve been a part of,” said Hilltopper Sports Properties General Manager Chris Freeman. Western Kentucky University Athletics has partnered with West Sixth Brewing to launch a new beer.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Local woman saves elderly man’s life with CPR

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A local woman’s fast thinking saved the life of an unconscious elderly man. Rachel Kielczewski and her husband saw the man unresponsive in his truck near Riverview Avenue and the 31 W Bypass. She performed CPR on him. He regained a pulse after 15 minutes but was...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores

(CNN) – Bed, Bath & Beyond is running out of options to avoid bankruptcy after disappointing holiday sales. The retailer reports it lost $393 million in the last quarter, and sales fell by a third compared to the same time last year. The company admitted in a regulatory filing...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Annual MLK March in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – Though the weather took a turn on the morning of January 12, it didn’t stop organizers from having the annual MLK program in Russellville. Due to heavy rain, rather than marching to the courthouse as normal, the community stuck to the speaking part of the event in Russellville High School. Civil rights activist Charles Neblett spoke as well as his daughter Kesi and son Khary.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wnky.com

BGPD investigating death on Pascoe Boulevard

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says it is conducting a death investigation for a shooting incident on the 300 block of Pascoe Boulevard. No further information is available at this time. We will update as more details are released.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Three licensing events to be held in Barren County this year

GLASGOW — The pop-up driver’s licensing events are scheduled in Barren County this year. Here’s what you need to know. Driver’s licenses are no longer issued from circuit court clerk offices in Kentucky. The state’s transportation cabinet maintains the issuance of licensing at various regional offices now. Other than at pop-up locations, residents must travel to regional offices or mail in documents – in certain circumstances – to renew and obtain their credentials.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on Highway 90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Throwback Thursday: Remembering the Howard Johnson’s tragedy

Twenty-seven years ago this week, the Bowling Green community was still reeling. from the aftermath of the infamous fire that burned down the Howard Johnson’s. motel on the 31-W Bypass. We were reminded of this story by Karen Foley, a City of. Bowling Green employee in Neighborhood & Community...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

KSP: 3 dead following fatal crash in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police has released further information on three deaths resulting from a fatal crash in Barren County. On Friday, Jan. 13 shortly after 12:30 p.m., KSP Post 3 responded to a fatal collision. Troopers arrived at the scene at the intersection of KY-90 (Happy Valley Road) and Harry King Road.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
jpinews.com

Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years

The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Elderly Grayson Co. man seriously injured after hitting tree on Anneta Rd.

An elderly Grayson County man has been seriously injured after hitting a tree on Anneta Road. Thursday afternoon at approximately 4:10, Grayson County Deputy Wally Ritter and Grayson Co. Court Bailiff Tony Hagan (who was in the area and on the scene immediately), the Anneta Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident in the 11700 block of Anneta Road.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Traffic signal to be added at intersection in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. – A new traffic signal is being installed in Simpson County next week. Drivers can expect the traffic signal to be added to the intersection of KY 100 and KY 73. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 says the signal is being added due to recent crash activity and traffic patterns.
wnky.com

Hot Rods Announce Historic Executive Changes

Bowling Green, Kentucky– The reigning, back-to-back South Atlantic League Champion Bowling Green Hot Rods (High-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) are excited to announce the promotions of Eric C. Leach to President, Kyle Wolz to General Manager, and Ashlee Wilson to Assistant General Manager, becoming the first female executive in club history.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

