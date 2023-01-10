Read full article on original website
Related
Lewisburg Rotary Club spotlights Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – At its regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, the Lewisburg Rotary Club heard from Darcie McGraw, general manager of the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center. McGraw reported on the growing impact of GVAC in its first few months since opening in May. GVAC serves more than 1,000 individual members as well as hundreds […] The post Lewisburg Rotary Club spotlights Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Main Street Missionary Baptist Church sponsors its first back to school supply giveaway
The Youth Department of Main Street Missionary Baptist Church sponsored its first Back To School Supply Giveaway, Saturday from 12:00–2:00 p.m. at the Clifton Forge Armory. In addition to backpacks, notebooks, crayons, pencils, paper, erasers, etc., the children and their families were treated to hot dogs, chips, a drink, various desserts, and games. The Youth […] The post Main Street Missionary Baptist Church sponsors its first back to school supply giveaway appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Comments / 0