Mississippi State

Hap Rigby, Kenneth Mallory Join MPA In Government Affairs Posts

By Ted Johnson
 3 days ago

The Motion Picture Association has hired two executives for its U.S. government affairs team.

Hap Rigby will join as senior vice president, federal government affairs, leading lobbying efforts in Congress and the executive branch. He joins from from Wiley Rein, where he was senior policy advisor and advised clients in the communications and technology sectors. He previously worked for Sen. John Thune (R-SD) on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, as well as for former Sen. Jim DeMint (R-SC) and for former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour (R-MS).

Kenneth Mallory will serve as vice president, media policy and regulatory counsel, leading the MPA ’s engagement with regulatory agencies including the FCC and the FTC. He most recently was the head of public policy in for Meta in the mid-Atlantic and southeast regions. He previously worked for the FCC, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, the Office of the People’s Counsel for the District of Columbia and the Multicultural Media, Telecom, and Internet Council, among other organizations.

Rigby and Mallory will start in their posts on Jan. 23 and will be based at the MPA’s global headquarters in Washington, D.C. Rigby will report to Patrick Kilcur , executive vice president, U.S. government affairs. Mallory will report to Ben Sheffner, senior vice president and associate general counsel, law and policy, and Anissa Brennan, senior vice president, global policy and federal affairs.

In a statement, Kilcur said, “As Washington considers proposals governing the digital marketplace to address digital evolution of the film, television, and streaming industry, the addition of Hap and Kenneth will better position the MPA to advance key industry priorities. Their expertise in media, technology, and communications policy will help the association and our member studios continue to innovate and produce films and shows audiences love – particularly as the streaming ecosystem continues to grow and evolve.”

Deadline

Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98

Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
Deadline

Hallie Jackson’s MSNBC Show To End As NBC News Now Expands Her Streaming Program

Hallie Jackson’s MSNBC show will end next month as she expands her daily NBC News Now program by an hour. That move is part of a series of lineup changes MSNBC announced on Thursday. Chris Jansing will add an hour to her anchoring duties, as Chris Jansing Reports expands to two hours from 1 PM ET to 3 PM ET. Katy Tur Reports will move to 3 PM. Meanwhile, Jose Diaz-Balart’s show will move back an hour to 11 AM ET, with a rotating lineup of hosts at 10 AM until a permanent anchor is named. Andrea Mitchell Reports will remain...
Deadline

Former Fox News Reporter Rick Leventhal Hospitalized After Car Accident & Suffers 4 Broken Ribs; Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Wife Kelly Dodd Weighs In

Rick Leventhal, the former Fox News correspondent and husband of former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd, was involved in a car accident. The journalist shared a video from the hospital where he provided an update to his fans. “So lucky to be alive & grateful for the well wishes & care I’m getting. 4 broken ribs, fractured bone right foot, wounded pride. So far that’s it,” he captioned the Instagram post. Leventhal detailed that he was traveling on the I-10, just outside of Palm Desert, California during rainy conditions, when he “hit, what felt like a patch of...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Shocking Death Mourned In Online Outpouring Of Grief

Friends, fans, and colleagues mourned the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, who died today at age 54 after a day-long struggle with heart problems. The singer crammed a whole lot of living into her brief time. She boldly developed her own career in the music business, knowing that she would always be shadowed by her famous father. She also engaged in extensive humanitarian work through the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. A few of the early reactions: ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE...
Deadline

Taiwanese Actor Kai Ko Suffers Serious Face Injury On The Set Of Netflix’s ‘Agent From Above’

Taiwanese actor Kai Ko is said to be recovering after being struck by a camera drone on the set of Agent From Above, Netflix’s upcoming Chinese-language series. Ko’s agent told Taiwan’s local United Daily News that the actor suffered “serious facial disfigurement,” and his wound required 20 to 30 stitches. Ko is “recuperating and actively treating” his injury with the hope of returning to work “as soon as possible,” his agent added. The accident happened on December 27 on the Agent From Above set. The show is produced by Singapore’s mm2 Entertainment and Taiwan’s Good Films Production. A spokesperson for the production team...
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Singer, Songwriter, Daughter Of Elvis Was 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the sole child of rock icon Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley, whose strong resemblance to her father was just one of the legacies she carried, died Thursday in Los Angeles after being rushed to the hospital earlier in the day. She was 54. Her death was confirmed by her mother Priscilla, who released a statement to the Associated Press. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital; Her Mother Priscilla Presley Says Her Daughter "Is Receiving The Best Care", Asks For Prayers – Update Related Story Tatjana Patitz Dies: Supermodel Appeared...
msn.com

Over a dozen groups just told the Supreme Court that a 'successful' return to student-loan repayment 'hinges' on upholding Biden's debt relief, the Education Secretary says

Advocates, legal experts, economists, and scholars are keeping pressure on the nation's highest court to allow President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness to reach millions of Americans this year. On Wednesday, over a dozen groups filed amicus curiae briefs to the Supreme Court expressing support for Biden's plan to forgive up...
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital; Her Mother Priscilla Presley Says Her Daughter “Is Receiving The Best Care”, Asks For Prayers – Update

UPDATED: Lisa Marie Presley died late Thursday at age 54. Read the obituary here.UPDATED, 3:30 PM: Priscilla Presley, the mother of Lisa Marie Presley, is asking for prayers for her daughter after she was rushed to Los Angeles-area hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest. “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” Priscilla tweeted, adding “We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.” Lisa Marie’s hospitalization comes just two days after she attended the Golden...
Deadline

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Predicts Victory Over Russia After Sean Penn Introduces Him At Golden Globes

The Oscars declined to give a platform to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last year, but the Golden Globes made up for it Tuesday, offering him an opportunity to speak directly to an American and world audience. In taped remarks introduced by Sean Penn, the Ukrainian leader expressed optimism about his country’s efforts to repel the invasion by Russia, which began last February. Related Story Golden Globes: ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Best Motion Picture Drama – Complete List Related Story Golden Globes TV Review: Ceremony Takes Chance With Weeknight Broadcast, But Snark Replaced With Saccharine In Low-Energy Show Related Story Eddie Murphy "Absolutely Would Go Back" To Host ...
Deadline

Kevin Costner, Zendaya & Amanda Seyfried Share Reactions To Golden Globe Wins After Missing Award Show

The Golden Globes celebrated the best in film and television but there were some honorees that were not able to make it to the ceremony. After missing out on the show, Kevin Costner, Zendaya and Amanda Seyfried took to social media to share their gratitude over their wins. Zendaya picked up a trophy for her work on Euphoria winning for Best Actress in a TV Drama. The star took to Instagram to apologize for not being at the award show and thanked the Globes for the “incredible honor.” The Dune star also had some words for her fellow nominees saying, “It is...
Deadline

Pamela Brown Tapped As CNN Chief Investigative Correspondent And Anchor

Pamela Brown has a new role at the network as chief investigative correspondent, joining the network’s investigative team after the death of Drew Griffin last month. She’ll also continue to serve as CNN anchor, filling in on the network. Brown has been anchor of the weekend primetime edition of CNN Newsroom and served on the network’s voting integrity team. She also served as senior Washington correspondent, breaking news about the January 6th Committee’s plans for criminal referrals and over former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ initial compliance with a committee subpoena. Brown previously covered Donald Trump’s administration as senior White...
Deadline

Ben Masters Dies: ‘Passions’ Soap Star Was 75

Ben Masters, the actor best known for his role as Julian Crane on the old NBC soap Passions, died January 11 at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs. He was 75. Masters battled dementia for several years and succumbed to Covid. His biggest role was also his last — portraying the rich and powerful Julian from 1999 to 2008 on the NBC sudser. Born on May 6, 1947, in Corvallis, OR, Masters graduated from the University of Oregon with a B.A. degree in theater in 1969. He moved to New York City, where he starred in on and off-Broadway productions such...
Deadline

Michael Jackson Estate & Nicolas Cage Remember Lisa Marie Presley: “She Lit Up Every Room” – Update

UPDATE, with Michael Jackson Estate statement Actor Nicolas Cage and representatives for the Michael Jackson Estate paid tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley, with Cage saying the daughter of Elvis “lit up every room.” Presley was briefly married to Jackson in the mid-1990s, and to Cage in the early 2000s. “This is devastating news,” Cage said in a statement. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.” (Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at...
Deadline

CNN Unveils Overhaul Of Dayside Lineup With Anchor Trios, Emphasis On Breaking News And Events

CNN unveiled an overhaul of its dayside lineup on Wednesday, with plans for morning and afternoon blocks of programming that will each feature anchor trios while emphasizing more energetic breaking news and event coverage. The approach, the network indicated, would resemble the network’s special event coverage like election night, with a heavy use of graphics and standing anchors, along with ongoing updates from correspondents in the field. A recent example was the way that the network provided ongoing coverage last week of the House Speaker vote. John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner will anchor a standalone program, based in...
Deadline

Robbie Bachman Dies: Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer & Co-Founder Was 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer and co-founder of the hit-making 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died. He was 69. His death was announced by brother and bandmate, the guitarist and singer Randy Bachman. A cause of death was not immediately available. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Singer, Songwriter, Daughter Of Elvis Was 54 Related Story Tatjana Patitz Dies: Supermodel Appeared In George Michael's 'Freedom '90' Video, Was 56 “Another sad departure,” Randy Bachman tweeted last night. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other...
Deadline

Twitter Orders Staff Members At Asia Headquarters To Clear Desks And Work From Home — Reports

Staff members at Twitter’s Asia headquarters in Singapore have been told to clear their desks and work from home indefinitely, according to a new report. An email sent Wednesday informed staff that they would be required to leave Twitter’s premises by 5 pm that day, and they would be required to continue their work from home on Thursday, Bloomberg reported. An unnamed source told the digital outlet that Singapore-based Twitter staff members have since been reassigned as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system. It is unclear whether the move is permanent. Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment....
Deadline

Charles White Dies: USC Running Back And Heisman Trophy Winner Was 64

Charles White, who won the 1979 Heisman Trophy after leading USC to the college football national championship in 1978, died of cancer Wednesday in Newport Beach, California, USC announced. White was 64. White remains the school’s career rushing yards leader with 6,245. He scored 49 touchdowns. He lettered four seasons at USC and twice was a unanimous All-American. White set 22 NCAA, Pac-10, USC and Rose Bowl records. White is part of a long line of dominant USC running backs. He was a three-time all-conference first-teamer, was USC’s team MVP in 1978 and ’79, and finished fourth in Heisman voting as a junior. He was...
