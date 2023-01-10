Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged in 3 South Side armed robberies
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing charges for three armed robberies that happened on Chicago's South Side in the summer of 2022. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as one of the offenders that robbed multiple victims at gunpoint last summer. He is being...
Teen charged with carjacking, robbing 13 people in hours-long crime spree on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy is facing a slew of charges after allegedly carjacking and robbing over a dozen people at gunpoint during a period of seven hours across Chicago's South Side. The teen was identified as one of the suspects who robbed multiple people and stole their vehicles at...
Man charged in stabbing, beating of woman in Humboldt Park: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing murder charges in a violent attack on a woman last November in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Luis Aguilar, 28, was arrested Wednesday in the 1700 block of North Kostner Avenue, police said. He is accused of stabbing and beating a 29-year-old woman on...
Teen charged with a dozen armed carjackings within hours on South, Southwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is facing 16 felony charges in a string of a dozen carjackings within less than seven hours on the city's South and Southwest Sides back in August. Police said the carjacker struck in the Ashburn, Chicago Lawn, Gage Park, Bridgeport, Auburn Gresham, and Longwood Manor neighborhoods in that short period of time. Police said the teen was arrested by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Thursday, in the 200 block of East 69th Place in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. In Bridgeport alone, police said two young women were targeted by the teen...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged in July shooting that wounded 2 women on West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in a double shooting last July in East Garfield Park. The 16-year-old is accused of shooting two women while they were outside on July 21 in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, police said. The 20-year-old was shot twice in the...
fox32chicago.com
Man wounded in Bolingbrook barbershop shooting, nearby schools were put on alert
WILL COUNTY - A man was shot Friday afternoon at a barbershop in southwest suburban Bolingbrook. Around 2:30 p.m., Bolingbrook police responded to a report of shots fired at Starz Cuttery located at 299 S. Schmidt Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult male suffering from...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 45, fatally shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 1:42 a.m. and found the 45-year-old lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the face in the 1700 block of West 45th Street, officials said.
45-year-old man found shot and killed on South Side: CPD
A man was shot to death in a Back of the Yards. Chicago police said the 45-year-old man was discovered laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front left side of the face in the near 45th and Paulina at about 1:40 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd
CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
Man shot twice inside convenience store on South Side
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m. The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital...
fox32chicago.com
Janelli Weaver: Chicago girl reported missing, police seek help
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Janelli Weaver was last seen in West Garfield Park, according to police. She's described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She's just under 5-foot and weighs 110 pounds, police said. Weaver...
Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Baby found dead at West Garfield Park apartment
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after an infant boy was found unresponsive in a West Side apartment on Friday. Around 1:48 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 3900 block of W. Flournoy Street. A 3-month-old boy was discovered unresponsive in the home and transported to Stroger Hospital...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 61, stabbed in Little Village business
CHICAGO - A woman stabbed a 61-year-old victim inside a business in Little Village Thursday morning before fleeing. Police say the female victim was stabbed inside a business located in the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man allegedly beat girlfriend for hours with belt, struck police cars during high-speed chase
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A DuPage County judge ordered Thursday a northwest Indiana man be held on $200,000 bond after he allegedly beat his girlfriend with a belt for hours before striking two police cars during a high-speed chase. Reginald Hubbert, 40, of Merrillville, Indiana, faces two counts of domestic...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with Near West Side armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for an armed carjacking that happened on the Near West Side last fall. Police say the offender was arrested on Monday after he was identified as the person who carjacked a 35-year-old woman using a "dangerous weapon" on Sept. 24, 2022. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek driver suspected in South Side murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person and car believed to be responsible for a homicide that took place last month. The murder occurred in the 0-100 block of East Marquette Street on Dec. 10 around 4 a.m. You can submit information anonymously...
Overnight burglars hit 4 stores at Far Northwest Side strip mall
The victims say it’s a huge loss.
fox32chicago.com
Munster police release photos of New Year's Day shoplifter
MUNSTER, Ind. - Police in released photos of a male wanted for shoplifting at a northwest Indiana grocery store on New Year's Day. Munster police said the suspect entered the Strack and Van Til grocery store, located at 12 Ridge Road, around 9:50 p.m. and took a large amount of Tide or Gain laundry detergent.
fox32chicago.com
$50K reward offered in armed robbery of Chicago mail carrier in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO - A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in an armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier in Chicago. On Wednesday, police say two armed suspects approached the letter carrier near the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
