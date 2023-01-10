Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Damar Hamlin reveals he's passing tests at Buffalo General as Bills safety continues recovery
Damar Hamlin continues to improve after being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati last week following a cardiac arrest. He revealed Tuesday he's been passing medical tests in Buffalo.
Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center
Nine days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati, Bills safety Damar Hamlin has gone home. The Bills have announced that Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center. Hamlin arrived on Monday, after being released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Tuesday, he underwent...
Damar Hamlin Raising Money for Cincinnati Trauma Center
The Bills safety is now impacting the lives of those who saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football.
Damar Hamlin undergoing tests in Buffalo hospital: ‘Not home quite yet’
Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in good spirits as he remains hospitalized in Buffalo, the team announced Tuesday. “Not home quite just yet,” Hamlin tweeted. “Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please! #3strong.” The 24-year-old Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday, and transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute one week after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2. Hamlin — who was joined by his...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin tweets his thanks after he moves from Cincinnati to Buffalo hospital 7 days after collapse
Bills safety Damar Hamlin is now at a Buffalo hospital, having been released from the medical facility where he stayed seven days after his heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated on the field during an NFL game, Dr. William A. Knight said Monday during a video news conference.
Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital 9 days after cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during a game last week, has been discharged from the New York hospital where he was admitted on Monday. Hamlin, 24, was originally admitted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remained in critical condition there for days following the collapse, which happened on Jan. 2 as the Bills faced the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. While completing a tackle in the first quarter, Hamlin appeared to take a hit to the head and chest from Bengals' wide receiver Tee Higgins. The collision temporarily stopped...
Bills' Damar Hamlin is in 'good spirits' after being transferred to Buffalo hospital, team says
Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in "good spirits' since being transferred to a hospital in Buffalo after suffering cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game in Cincinnati.
Bengals 'Who Dey' house gaining new attention as playoffs near
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals and the Ravens meet again Sunday night in a playoff game. Fans are showing their love throughout the Tri-State, but the iconic East End "Who Dey" house on Riverside Drive may take the cake. "This is the beginning of it. We just had a rickety...
Kids In Cincinnati Make the Cutest Get Well Cards for Damar Hamlin
Good news! Buffalo Bills safety has been released from the hospital, a week after after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field after a hit to the chest. But before he left, he received a surprise from some of the kids at a Cincinnati grade school. Cincinnati Bengals head coach,...
ESPN1530 On Demand: Richard Skinner, On Bengals/Ravens
Podcasts of The Mo Egger Radio Show are a service of Longnecks Sports Grill. Richard Skinner of Local 12 joined me to talk about the Bengals/Ravens playoff tilt, our AFC North bet, and the AFC title game pairing worth wagering on.
