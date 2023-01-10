Read full article on original website
A cold, cloudy and breezy day ahead
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start this morning on radar after a stormy evening. Thankfully we got away with only minimal impacts from a few strong storms inland. Skies cleared out briefly overnight. But now we’re seeing low level clouds increasing in...
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready for a cold weekend here in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly clear with lows near freezing inland w/mid 30s at the coast. Feels like temps by morning will be in the 20s thanks to North winds at 10-15 mph. On Saturday skies will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be NW at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s inland with temps 32-35 at the coast Sunday morning. The warm up begins Sunday afternoon when highs will climb to near 60. Expect upper 60s by Monday afternoon. Small rain chances return by Tuesday.
Warm, humid, and breezy, with rain chances today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar right now with a few clouds cruising our skies. We’ll pick up a scattered rain chance during the day today with a better chance for a late afternoon or evening storm. Otherwise, it’s...
Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Storms will exit our area this evening and winds will turn NW allowing for much colder air to move in by morning. Winds will turn NW at 15-20 mph. Lows will fall into the 40s. On Friday we will see the clouds slow to exit and highs will struggle into the 50s. Winds will be NW at 15 20 mph. Skies should clear Friday night with lows near freezing inland w/mid 30s at the coast. Saturday will be less windy, sunny, and cold with highs in the 50s. Expect for temps to start to warm up on Sunday to near 60 and then upper 60s by Monday under mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 60s. On Thursday skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be warm, humid, and breezy with highs in the 70s. Winds will be SW at 15-20 mph. Rain chances (70-80%) over the first part of the day will be low and then increase by the late afternoon/evening hours. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Rainfall totals will be .25-.5″. The rain exits Thursday night and much colder weather returns on Friday. Expect highs in the 50s for Friday and Saturday and lows in the low to mid 30s Saturday and Sunday mornings. Temperatures will begin to warm up Sunday into Monday. After Thursday our next chance of rain will not be until next Tuesday.
The rebirth of Bay Point Billfish Open
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After at least a decade, Bay Point Billfish Open is back this summer. On Friday, organizers held a press conference about the rebirth of the open at Point South Marina. The tournament originally ran back in 1984 all the way up to 2012, where...
Amenity rich driving range coming to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — BigShots Golf incorporates two of Bay County residents’ favorite things: golfing and dining out. “What we do is we have anchored our experience around food,” BigShots Golf’s Chief Operating Officer T.J. Schier said. “We’ve got an outdoor driving range with some great technology. So, whether you’re a golfer and […]
Predictions for northwest Florida real estate market in 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors in Okaloosa and Walton counties pulled in $11 Billion in sales in 2022. ECAR President Jor Capelotti said 2023 will look the same. “So we believe and see that all the numbers point 2023 for our area will continue to be on pace where it […]
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Ladybug
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Ladybug, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet black and white Hound mix is about two years old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 […]
Girls vs. Gravity event in Marianna
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - To an annual event that will take place, for a third straight year in Marianna, Friday. It’s a multi team weightlifting meet hosted by Coach Joy Hand and the Marianna Bulldogs!. “We have about 14 schools that are going to compete in the Girls Vs....
Gulf Coast Men’s Basketball Preparing to Face #1 Chipola on Saturday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast mens team, started off well enough in their conference opener last Saturday. Though, as coach Gaffney will tell you, the Commodores played anything but their best basketball, they were able to scratch out a 71-70 win over visiting Pensacola. That taking the team’s overall record to 12-6, but more importantly 1-0 in the Panhandle standings. That as they prepare to head up to Marianna to take on the top ranked Indians!
Sharon Sheffield: Faces & Places of the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People often say, “I couldn’t do it without my family.” But the statement is more than a cliche for one former Lynn Haven mayor. Sharon Sheffield spent six years in local government, alongside a lifetime of working in the community. Many know her name from the park on Ohio Ave in Lynn Haven. The real treat is getting to know the person behind the name.
Mixing Mocktails for Dry January part three
This Foodie Friday features mixologist Tyler Faust mixing up delicious mocktails. This Foodie Friday features mixologist Tyler Faust mixing up delicious mocktails. A person is injured after a stabbing in Panama City. PCB Council Meeting. Updated: 14 hours ago. PCB Council Meeting.
Crossing guards start ‘Operation Bundle Up’ after seeing need among students
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The crossing guard division under Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office launched ‘Operation Bundle Up’ this school year to help students in need stay warm and dry. Deputy Tom Henry, School Resource Office for Destin High School, is spearheading the clothing drive. Henry said the project started because a Wright Elementary […]
Port Panama City Continues to Grow
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just like the rest of Bay County, Port Panama City is growing. At Thursday’s Panama City Port Authority meeting a big item on the agenda was approved. The board voted to expand the east terminal by adding an additional 27 acres to the ports’...
Big Announcement coming at Legacy Golf Club
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A major announcement is scheduled to take place at Legacy Golf Club Thursday morning. Last year, the course previously known as Holiday Golf underwent a rebranding and name change. Developers are keeping the announcement under wraps for now, but NewsChannel 7 was told it will...
What to expect in Panama City, PCB’s housing market this year
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After last year’s roller-coaster housing market, with prices climbing quickly and high, many are wondering what’s in store for 2023. Will what went up come down?. Interest rates sat around a steep 7%. “Also we had a recession hit in, inflation. Inflation affected...
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley issues precautionary boil water notice
The City of Chipley has issued a precautionary boil water notice for customers on the north and south sides of Jackson Avenue beginning at Sinclair Street and running west to West Boulevard as well as customers on Westbourne Avenue from West Boulevard. to Dalton Street and Sinclair Street from Jackson Avenue to Forrest Avenue.
Get ahead of spring cleaning with free neighborhood clean-up month
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents in Fort Walton Beach can leave large bulk items out for trash pick-up for the month of January. The city’s public works division will schedule the Community cleanup bulk trash days on the same day as yard waste. Items for pick-up: Items not allowed: For Hazardous Waste Disposal […]
Panhandle’s largest realtor group expands with new location
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors broke ground Tuesday, Jan. 10 to being building the new Santa Rosa Beach office. The new 6,000-square-foot office by Huff Construction is located on Hwy. 98 just west of the Church Street intersection near the new Burger King. “With an ECAR presence among […]
