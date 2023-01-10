ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

UGA national championship: How you can get The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s field editions

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1swiKj_0k9YWyb700

ATLANTA — If you’re looking for a keepsake from Georgia’s back-to-back national championships, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s field editions will become available later this week.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shared “Perfect” front pages with the Georgia coaches, players and staff after they defeated the TCU Horned Frogs in Inglewood, California on Monday night.

Those front pages will be available wherever you purchase a copy of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They are also available to purchase online.

On Wednesday morning, the newspaper will have a special 16-page edition available at Ingles, Kroger, Publix, QT, RaceTrac and select Circle K locations throughout the metropolitan area.

For subscribers, the 16-page edition will be included in Sunday’s edition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCMMY_0k9YWyb700

