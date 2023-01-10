Read full article on original website
Nik Nocturnal Reacts to Wholesome Death Metal Moments
Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal is back to react to our Loud List of Death Metal Musicians Being Wholesome af. “This is the best clip in the world,” Nik says about a classic Metal Injection video where Cannibal Corpse’s Corpsegrinder went clearance shopping at Target. “Everyone should be watching this clip, every day really, but definitely during the holidays. It’s so wholesome.”
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Michael Flatley diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ form of cancer
Riverdance star has undergone surgery and is in care of doctors, according to Instagram account
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
Why Matt Bellamy Thinks Muse + Iron Maiden Are Actually A Lot Alike
Muse are a band that has become a bit heavier over time, especially on last year's album Will of the People and in an interview with Classic Rock, frontman Matt Bellamy reveals his heavy metal... umm... muses... and how his band and Iron Maiden are actually a lot alike despite sounding worlds apart.
Guitar Returned to Casper Family After Public Outpouring of Support
Robert Hammond was just scrolling through Facebook one day when he came across a news story about a family that was searching for a guitar their son had sold prior to his death. The guitar looked strangely familiar; so much so that showed the post to his wife. Her breath...
Now You Can Watch Metallica’s Full Old School Tribute Show for Jon + Marsha Zazula
Metallica played some pretty memorable shows in 2022, and one of the year's standout performances has turned up as a fully edited video that you can revisit below. The show in question was the band's Jon and Marsha Zazula tribute show that took place back in November in Hollywood, Florida.
Pink Floyd ‘Luxury’ Box Set + Book to Be Released on Exact ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ 50th Anniversary
Pink Floyd will reportedly release a new box set in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon. The "luxury" box set and commemorative book will be released on the album's actual 50th anniversary. London-based book publisher Thames & Hudson confirmed the release of the book,...
Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
Cattle Decapitation Announce New Album After Release Plan Leaks on Reddit
Cattle Decapitation are on their way back with a new album titled Terrasite, but the announcement of the record comes a little earlier than expected after the group's proposed rollout was spoiled by a Reddit leak. Speaking via their Facebook page (as viewed below), the group revealed, "Recently we posted...
NOFX Reveal Initial 2023 ‘Final Tour’ Dates
NOFX have been talking for a little while now about winding down their career, and now we've got the first dates of what is being billed as their "Final Tour." While all the dates have yet to be revealed, the band is promising 40 Cities with 40 Songs Per Day to mark their 40 years in the music business. Among the first wave of tour dates revealed with be a number of NOFX Punk in Drublic Festival appearances.
