Man found dead in Ohio sewer identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Norton Police Department are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.
Suspect accused of robbing Medina County bank, threatening mass shooting, captured in southern Ohio
MONTVILLE, Ohio — The suspect who is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank in Montville Township while threatening a mass shooting last summer, has finally been captured. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Montville Police Department announced that 44-year-old Timothy James Arnold of Cincinnati was arrested last month by police in Lewisburg for robbing a bank in the southern Ohio village.
Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
Local Security Expert on Canton Stabbing Death: ‘Clear Cut Case’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office is looking over the evidence in that deadly break-in incident in Canton from Sunday night. But one local security expert believes there will be no charges, based on the public information disseminated so far on the incident.
Landscaper accused of taking money without doing job
A landscaper from Lake Milton is accused of taking money for a job that he never worked on, according to police.
North Olmsted woman wins Make-A-Wish home in North Royalton
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- It was quite a memorable New Year’s Eve for Karen Michalczyk, who learned through the digital grapevine that she had won a brand-new $669,000 North Royalton house as part of the “A Home for the Holidays” raffle. “My sister’s friend saw that ‘Karen...
Suspect pleads guilty to murder of Ashtabula caterer Tim Meola
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The suspect accused of the 2019 murder of a popular Northeast Ohio businessman has changed his plea to guilty. According to the Painesville Police Department, Demarco Jones of Willowick has pled guilty to a charge of aggravated murder relating to the killing of Tim Meola. Jones, who was 17 years old at the time of the murder, had his $2 million bond revoked and will be sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at 2 p.m.
Cuyahoga County property tax bills mailed, payments due Jan. 26
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Property tax bills have been mailed out to more than 300,000 Cuyahoga County residents, the treasury department reported Tuesday. By mail, with parcel number written on the check, to: Cuyahoga County Treasurer, P.O. Box 94547, Cleveland, OH, 44115. (Envelope must be postmarked by closing date to avoid penalties and interest)
Road reopens following semi rollover on 422
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A semi rollover caused a portion of US- 422 in Geauga County to close Thursday morning, but the road has since reopened. According to the Troy Township Fire Department Geauga Co. Facebook page, the closure was between SR 700 and SR 44. It reopened...
63-year-old man dies in Akron house fire
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron man died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a house fire. Akron firefighters were called out to the residence in the 600 block of Griffon Ave. around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, firefighters entered the burning home and found the victim unresponsive.
Resignations From Husband, Wife Caught in Carrollton Schools Case
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two of the “Carrollton Four” accused of ripping off the village’s school system are leaving their positions. Michael Pozderac has resigned from the board of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. His wife Mary Jackie Pozderac has turned in...
Ohio deputies looking for missing elderly woman last seen on Wednesday
Deputies out of the Sheriff’s Office in Tuscarawas County are looking for a missing elderly woman, according to news outlets. Outlets say deputies are looking for 75-year-old Sally Bauman who was last seen Wednesday. Sally has is: News outlets say she is driving in a white Buick Verano. No photo of Sally was given at […]
Deputies investigating counterfeit bills used at local bar
The bartender was given five counterfeit $20 bills.
CPD Still Presenting Death Investigation to Prosecutor’s Office
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police will still present their investigative findings to the county prosecutor’s office. But they say a burglar was stabbed to death inside a family home in the 300 block of Clarendon Avenue NW Sunday night by the male head of the household.
Parma Schools moving forward with demolition plans for Parma High and Renwood Elementary
PARMA, Ohio -- Parma City Schools late last month approved a nearly $260,000 contract with GPD Group related to the demolition of Parma High School and Renwood Elementary School. “When you’re talking about the square footage we’re looking at, that’s a pretty significant task ahead -- especially in terms of...
Stark County Sheriff: Have you seen this missing 16-year-old?
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Natalie Hattie, 16, has been missing since Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Officers said she was last seen leaving her home in the 3500 block of Belden Avenue in Canton Township. She left on foot heading in...
Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained arrest warrants for two Cleveland police officers accused of assaulting suspects during separate arrests in June and October 2021. During a June 15, 2021, arrest in Cleveland, officer Kevin Warnock, 46, is accused of slapping a handcuffed suspect who was...
Cleveland officer dies at 53, police department confirms
Cleveland patrol officer Raymond Francel has died, the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Suspect in 2 Canton burglaries killed by resident
A suspect in two separate burglaries was stabbed and killed by a resident after entering the second home.
Cleveland demands special police officers to give up their firearms while protecting the city’s utility plants
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The union that represents officers who protect Cleveland’s utility plants is fighting the city’s attempt to prevent the workers from carrying weapons. The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association is taking the city to arbitration Tuesday to allow the employees to holster guns while working at the water treatment and electrical facilities, which serve 1.6 million people in Cuyahoga County. The union says it is too dangerous for the special police officers to work without weapons.
