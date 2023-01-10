ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Death Mystery: Body of Canton Man Found in Norton

NORTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A mystery to solve in Norton. That’s where police found the body of a Canton man 11 days after they believe he was involved in a traffic crash in their city. The body of 39-year-old Matthew Duplain was found dead Tuesday...
NORTON, OH
whbc.com

Local Security Expert on Canton Stabbing Death: ‘Clear Cut Case’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office is looking over the evidence in that deadly break-in incident in Canton from Sunday night. But one local security expert believes there will be no charges, based on the public information disseminated so far on the incident.
CANTON, OH
27 First News

Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
LORAIN, OH
27 First News

Joseph Lawan Sanders, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Lawan Sanders, affectionately called JoJo or Black Joe, was born October 27, 1971, to Donna Marie Sanders and Joseph Jena (Butch) Williams in Youngstown, Ohio. He was greeted by his ancestors on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He attended Youngstown City Schools. He was employed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man charged with killing 14-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was charged Monday with aggravated murder in the killing of a 14-year-old last summer in the Cudell neighborhood. Cetewayo Fuller, 39, was charged in Cleveland Municipal Court with the slaying of Michael White on July 19. The murder occurred at 8811 Detroit Ave. shortly before midnight.
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Deborah McCoy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah McCoy, 71, of 2249 Wick Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:37 p.m. at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born March 18, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Howard and Ola Jordan McCoy. Deborah was employed...
WARREN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy