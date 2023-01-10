ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15th Annual Richmond Jewish Food Festival set to take place on Monument Avenue

By Kassidy Hammond
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Jewish Food Festival is back for its 15th annual celebration.

Attended by community members and foodies alike, the festival is set to take place at the Weinstein Jewish Community Center, 5403 Monument Avenue, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 through Monday, Jan. 16.

If you’re planning on attending in person, you’d better go Sunday. According to the festival schedule, Monday is “Take Home – Heat ‘n Eat” only.

Sunday’s in-person schedule includes live music, vendors, and of course, a wide variety of Jewish foods, including brisket, corned beef, stuffed cabbage, falafel, kugel, knish, matzah ball soup, potato latkes an assortment of baked goods and much more.

A free shuttle service will be made available to eventgoers Sunday.

“Park easily in the neighborhood across Monument Ave from the Weinstein JCC, then catch the free festival shuttle to the JCC,” the event website states. “Shuttles pick up passengers on Lake Ave, Cutshaw Ave, Treboy Ave, and W. Grace St. When it’s time to leave, the shuttles pick up passengers at the rear of the Weinstein JCC and drop them off north of Monument. It’s easy and it’s free!”

If you’re unable to attend in person, the festival makes it easy to pre-order, pay online and pick up your spoils on Monday. If you’re interested in online ordering, head on over to https://www.richmondjewishfoodfestival.com/ and click on the “Online Ordering” tab at the top of the site.

