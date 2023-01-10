Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for GUC100 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 12:53:00 Expires: 2023-01-13 16:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: GUC100 FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Rota. * WHEN...Until 400 PM ChST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1248 PM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to strong, training showers. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sinapalo, Songsong, Annex F, Tenetu, I Chenchon, Liyu, Ginalangan (Chudan), Taimama, Tatgua, Matpo, As Niebes (Nieves), Gampapa, Talo, Makmak, Agatasi (Payapai), Lempanai, Gayaugan (Kaan), Gagani, Finata and Mananana. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Avery, Graham, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell, Swain, Yancey by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 22:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, water, and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Graham; Haywood; Madison; Mitchell; Swain; Yancey WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY BELOW 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible across some of the higher mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values could drop to around zero across the higher elevations through tonight.
High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 16:03:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-14 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI...AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND .A large north (350 degrees) swell is on the downward trend through tonight. Another long period northwest swell (310 degrees) is expected to build Saturday, peak Sunday into Monday, and slowly subside through much of next week. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet, subsiding to 8 to 12 feet Saturday morning. * WHERE...Big Island East and Big Island North. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Tornado Warning issued for Barbour, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 15:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barbour; Pike The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Pike County in southeastern Alabama Southern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama * Until 415 PM CST. * At 317 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ariton, or 8 miles south of Brundidge, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Clio, Blue Springs, Tyler Crossroads, Doster, Texasville, Richards Crossroads, Blue Springs State Park, Tennille and Hamilton Crossroads. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Southern Sacramento Valley, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 15 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 17:38:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PST THIS EVENING The winds across the area had decreased. Although brief wind gusts to 40 mph are possible this evening...the threat for advisory level winds had diminshed. Thus the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 16:12:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...For this evening, south winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Waves 1 to 2 feet. For Saturday, southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Greenbrier by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 20:17:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Greenbrier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Western Greenbrier County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds could cause some blowing and drifting snow especially Friday afternoon and evening.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations through Tuesday of 1 to 2 feet, except 3 to 5 feet above 8000 feet. 6 to 16 inches for areas east of highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 85 mph across the Sierra ridgetops. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple storms will move through this weekend and early next week. While snow will persist tonight, the heaviest snowfall rates and wider spread impacts are expected on Saturday and Monday with a brief lull in intensity on Sunday. Travel will become hazardous, especially for Saturday and Monday.
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Locally stronger gusts over ridgetops and exposed terrain. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Del Norte Interior Counties...including Klamath, Crescent City and surrounding communities. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations through Tuesday of 6 to 14 inches, except 1 to 2 feet above 6000 feet. 2 to 4 inches for areas east of highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph on ridgetops. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple storms will move through this weekend and early next week. While snow will persist tonight, the heaviest snowfall rates and wider spread impacts are expected on Saturday and Monday with a brief lull in intensity on Sunday. Snow levels for Friday 5500-6000 feet, then falling to valley floors Saturday night. Travel will become hazardous, especially for Saturday and Monday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 14:16:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: South Central Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Moderate snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches above 5000 feet elevation with locally higher amounts of 15 to 20 inches above 6000 feet. Winds gusting around 40 to 60 mph in exposed areas. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County above 5000 feet. This includes the Mount Shasta Ski Park. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional light to moderate snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday with snow levels lowering to around 3500 to 4000 feet on Sunday. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 16:12:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 13:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet subsiding to 6 to 9 feet by Saturday evening. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations will vary greatly depending on elevation. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts at High Knob and other ridgetops. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Northwest Carter County. In Virginia, Lee, Wise, Russell and Washington VA Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 20:17:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grayson; Smyth; Tazewell WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds may bring periods of blowing snow and reduced visibilities.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 21:27:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake; Lorain; Medina; Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Ohio. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lake effect snow band will persist from Lake Huron across Lake Erie into the local area producing periods of snow showers. The snow band is expected to shift slightly through the night spreading the overall snowfall out across the local area.
Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 19:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor; Essex; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland; Western Windsor Refreezing Roads to Create Slippery Travel With rainfall and snowfall earlier today and temperatures across the region dropping back below freezing, roads will be slick tonight, especially if untreated. Exercise caution while driving and be aware for the potential for black ice, especially on dirt roads. Motorists are urged to use caution and remain alert for rapidly changing road conditions. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
