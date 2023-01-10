Public Information Officer-Alexander County Schools. Alexander County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner has announced that the district is getting $5.3 million dollars in state money to build a new gymnasium at Sugar Loaf Elementary School. The district had applied for the funding earlier, but was made aware in late September that it did not receive the money. However, after some adjustments at the state level, state superintendent Catherine Truitt told Hefner on Tuesday the district will receive the Sugar Loaf money after all.

