Killeen, TX

fox7austin.com

STAAR test undergoes major redesign

Every spring, the 'State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness' (STAAR) test, is used to assess a student's knowledge of the state standards required to be taught in Texas public schools. This year, it's undergone a major redesign. Alison Bogle, with Austin Family magazine, joins us to talk about it.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Killeen musician donates $1500 in tips to KPD Homeless Outreach Team

KILLEEN, Texas — A local musician in Killeen is using his talents to help the community, but his music is raising far more than just the pitch. Jarin Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has put his musical talents towards raising money for several worthy causes in the Central Texas area. His latest philanthropic performance? Helping the unhoused community in Killeen.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Killeen Police Chief Kimble says goodbye at his retirement ceremony

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble celebrated his retirement from the Killeen Police Department Thursday afternoon at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. Surrounded by colleagues, loved ones and dozens of community members, Kimble was honored at his retirement ceremony. Kimble will miss his team and only...
KILLEEN, TX
killeenisd.org

Killeen ISD Board Approves 2023-2024 Calendar

During tonight's regularly scheduled board meeting, the Killeen ISD Trustees approved the 2023-2024 Academic Calendar. KISD students will start the school year on Monday, August 14, 2023. The district collected data and input from various stakeholder groups, which included parents and staff, to create an academic calendar that aligns with...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Waco man donates batting cages to La Vega Little League

WACO, Texas — Cameron Gomez says he loves to help others, especially kids. With two kids, one boy and girl in the La Vega Little League, he sees the hard working young players chasing a dream. He recently took it upon himself to give them a tool to help...
WACO, TX
860wacb.com

Sugar Loaf Elementary School To Get New Gymnasium

Public Information Officer-Alexander County Schools. Alexander County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner has announced that the district is getting $5.3 million dollars in state money to build a new gymnasium at Sugar Loaf Elementary School. The district had applied for the funding earlier, but was made aware in late September that it did not receive the money. However, after some adjustments at the state level, state superintendent Catherine Truitt told Hefner on Tuesday the district will receive the Sugar Loaf money after all.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
KCEN

These Central Texas teens are making moves in education

TEXAS, USA — These Central Texas teens deserve the spotlight after achieving accomplishments in their academic careers. Seniors Kaylee Rivera from Lake Belton High and Regan Martin for Belton High were both recently named All-State dancers by the Texas Dance Educator's Association. This is the highest honor any Texas...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Local group wary of LGBTQ+ rights with new Legislative session

WACO, Texas — The 88th Legislative session brings some worry for an LGBTQ+ group in Waco. Bills will be brought up in this session that could prevent sexual orientation studies from entering classrooms until a certain grade level. Carmen Saenz, the founder of InterWaco, said this kind of legislation...
WACO, TX
Washington Examiner

Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions

A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Waco’s Harp Design Co. closing its doors

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco staple is closing its doors. Clint and Kelly Harp, of the Harp Design Company, made this announcement Tuesday evening on the business Facebook page. The statement released says, in part: “Hello, and happy New Year! We hope this finds you well, wherever you are. For over a decade, […]
WACO, TX
KCEN

The story behind the Lake Belton High School Esport champions

BELTON, Texas — It was an unlikely trio from Lake Belton High School that took home the championship title in Vanta's Texas eSports League last month. Seniors Dylan Klunk, Caden Rice and junior Aiden Scammell didn't know each other before they joined the Esports team at their high school, but today they're the best of friends and state champs.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Killeen City Council prepares for litigation from Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas — There's a cloudy future for Proposition A in Killeen. The marijuana related proposition was approved by voters in November, but at last check, Bell County commissioners collectively voted to sue the city over it's passing. If allowed to take effect it would decriminalize low levels of...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

KCEN

