Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
STAAR test undergoes major redesign
Every spring, the 'State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness' (STAAR) test, is used to assess a student's knowledge of the state standards required to be taught in Texas public schools. This year, it's undergone a major redesign. Alison Bogle, with Austin Family magazine, joins us to talk about it.
Killeen musician donates $1500 in tips to KPD Homeless Outreach Team
KILLEEN, Texas — A local musician in Killeen is using his talents to help the community, but his music is raising far more than just the pitch. Jarin Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has put his musical talents towards raising money for several worthy causes in the Central Texas area. His latest philanthropic performance? Helping the unhoused community in Killeen.
Copperas Cove High School students learn business and life skills with student-run coffee shop
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove High School students are applying their classroom skills by running a coffee shop for the school. The coffee shop, Bulldog Brew, opened in early October after the Restaurant Management class decided to take their learning to a hands-on level. “I was really kind...
Killeen Police Chief Kimble says goodbye at his retirement ceremony
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble celebrated his retirement from the Killeen Police Department Thursday afternoon at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. Surrounded by colleagues, loved ones and dozens of community members, Kimble was honored at his retirement ceremony. Kimble will miss his team and only...
Killeen ISD Board Approves 2023-2024 Calendar
During tonight's regularly scheduled board meeting, the Killeen ISD Trustees approved the 2023-2024 Academic Calendar. KISD students will start the school year on Monday, August 14, 2023. The district collected data and input from various stakeholder groups, which included parents and staff, to create an academic calendar that aligns with...
Belton, Texas Apartment Complex Angering Resident For Lack Of Fixes
Central Texas is always expanding day by day. With new citizens moving to the area, they have to find a place to stay in the area. With this growth, more living spaces are built in addition to the current living areas. But with people coming and going in every area...
Christian counseling center in Waco will help families deal with mental health issues
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new Christian counseling center is opening its doors in Central Texas with hopes of providing help to individuals couples and families, regardless of economics. The Crestview Christian Counseling Center through Crestview Church of Christ in Waco will operate at the 25N co-working site on Austin...
The Salvation Army of Bell County seeks local support with food distribution
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other Salvation Army-related segments. Local donations and volunteers are needed at the Salvation Army of Bell County, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County will be hosting its monthly mobile food distribution on Jan....
Waco man donates batting cages to La Vega Little League
WACO, Texas — Cameron Gomez says he loves to help others, especially kids. With two kids, one boy and girl in the La Vega Little League, he sees the hard working young players chasing a dream. He recently took it upon himself to give them a tool to help...
Sugar Loaf Elementary School To Get New Gymnasium
Public Information Officer-Alexander County Schools. Alexander County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner has announced that the district is getting $5.3 million dollars in state money to build a new gymnasium at Sugar Loaf Elementary School. The district had applied for the funding earlier, but was made aware in late September that it did not receive the money. However, after some adjustments at the state level, state superintendent Catherine Truitt told Hefner on Tuesday the district will receive the Sugar Loaf money after all.
Local Veteran says Veteran Affairs Department made him wait months for a doctor's appointment
TEMPLE, Texas — Eric Rossner is a military vet who's been hard at work for the past few years. However, being a truck driver after serving meant he spent a lot of time away from his family. So, he wanted to change that. "Being that I was in the...
These Central Texas teens are making moves in education
TEXAS, USA — These Central Texas teens deserve the spotlight after achieving accomplishments in their academic careers. Seniors Kaylee Rivera from Lake Belton High and Regan Martin for Belton High were both recently named All-State dancers by the Texas Dance Educator's Association. This is the highest honor any Texas...
Local group wary of LGBTQ+ rights with new Legislative session
WACO, Texas — The 88th Legislative session brings some worry for an LGBTQ+ group in Waco. Bills will be brought up in this session that could prevent sexual orientation studies from entering classrooms until a certain grade level. Carmen Saenz, the founder of InterWaco, said this kind of legislation...
Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions
A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
Waco’s Harp Design Co. closing its doors
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco staple is closing its doors. Clint and Kelly Harp, of the Harp Design Company, made this announcement Tuesday evening on the business Facebook page. The statement released says, in part: “Hello, and happy New Year! We hope this finds you well, wherever you are. For over a decade, […]
The story behind the Lake Belton High School Esport champions
BELTON, Texas — It was an unlikely trio from Lake Belton High School that took home the championship title in Vanta's Texas eSports League last month. Seniors Dylan Klunk, Caden Rice and junior Aiden Scammell didn't know each other before they joined the Esports team at their high school, but today they're the best of friends and state champs.
Belton mother frustrated with apartment complex after years of unresolved safety hazards
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - From rats and bedbugs, to a bathtub that doesn’t drain and a sink hanging off the wall, a single mother in Belton says she is fed up after a years long battle with her apartment complex Belle Oaks, which is funded by the federal government under Section 8.
Killeen City Council prepares for litigation from Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas — There's a cloudy future for Proposition A in Killeen. The marijuana related proposition was approved by voters in November, but at last check, Bell County commissioners collectively voted to sue the city over it's passing. If allowed to take effect it would decriminalize low levels of...
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Austin, Tx. - The City of Austin is the state capital of Texas, live music capital of the world, and home to the University of Texas, as well as the prominent tech festival South by Southwest.
Bell County set to sue Killeen over marijuana ordinance
Bell County commissioners voted to move forward with a lawsuit over the 'Proposition A' ordinance at the end of the year.
