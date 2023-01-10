Ohio State finishes season No. 4 in final AP football poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An impressive streak for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the playoff era has been extended.

The Buckeyes have been ranked No. 4 in the final Associated Press poll after an 11-2 season that ended with a loss to the Michigan Wolverines followed by a 42-41 defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs in the college football playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

With its spot cemented, Ohio State has now finished the last nine seasons in the top-six of the AP Poll. OSU is the only team to accomplish that feat since the 2014 season.

Georgia won its second straight national championship after a dismantling of the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Quarterback Stetson Bennett scored six TDs in the biggest rout in the era of national championship games. The Bulldogs 15-0 season earned them the AP No. 1 spot.

OSU will have to wait till next season for another shot at a national championship as they are set to begin the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at Indiana.

Final 2022 AP Poll

1 Georgia 2 TCU 3 Michigan 4 Ohio State 5 Alabama 6 Tennessee 7 Penn State 8 Washington 9 Tulane 10 Utah 11 Florida State 11 USC 13 Clemson 14 Kansas State 15 Oregon 16 LSU 17 Oregon State 18 Notre Dame 19 Troy 20 Mississippi State 21 UCLA 22 Pittsburgh 23 South Carolina 24 Fresno State 25 Texas

