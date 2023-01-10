Ohio State finishes season No. 4 in final AP football poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An impressive streak for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the playoff era has been extended.
The Buckeyes have been ranked No. 4 in the final Associated Press poll after an 11-2 season that ended with a loss to the Michigan Wolverines followed by a 42-41 defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs in the college football playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.Georgia sets scoring records as it dominates TCU 65-7 for back-to-back titles
With its spot cemented, Ohio State has now finished the last nine seasons in the top-six of the AP Poll. OSU is the only team to accomplish that feat since the 2014 season.
Georgia won its second straight national championship after a dismantling of the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Quarterback Stetson Bennett scored six TDs in the biggest rout in the era of national championship games. The Bulldogs 15-0 season earned them the AP No. 1 spot.
OSU will have to wait till next season for another shot at a national championship as they are set to begin the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at Indiana.
Final 2022 AP Poll
|1
|Georgia
|2
|TCU
|3
|Michigan
|4
|Ohio State
|5
|Alabama
|6
|Tennessee
|7
|Penn State
|8
|Washington
|9
|Tulane
|10
|Utah
|11
|Florida State
|11
|USC
|13
|Clemson
|14
|Kansas State
|15
|Oregon
|16
|LSU
|17
|Oregon State
|18
|Notre Dame
|19
|Troy
|20
|Mississippi State
|21
|UCLA
|22
|Pittsburgh
|23
|South Carolina
|24
|Fresno State
|25
|Texas
