Ohio State finishes season No. 4 in final AP football poll

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An impressive streak for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the playoff era has been extended.

The Buckeyes have been ranked No. 4 in the final Associated Press poll after an 11-2 season that ended with a loss to the Michigan Wolverines followed by a 42-41 defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs in the college football playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Georgia sets scoring records as it dominates TCU 65-7 for back-to-back titles

With its spot cemented, Ohio State has now finished the last nine seasons in the top-six of the AP Poll. OSU is the only team to accomplish that feat since the 2014 season.

Georgia won its second straight national championship after a dismantling of the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Quarterback Stetson Bennett scored six TDs in the biggest rout in the era of national championship games. The Bulldogs 15-0 season earned them the AP No. 1 spot.

OSU will have to wait till next season for another shot at a national championship as they are set to begin the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at Indiana.

Final 2022 AP Poll

1 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNpJX_0k9YVI0A00 Georgia
2 TCU
3 Michigan
4 Ohio State
5 Alabama
6 Tennessee
7 Penn State
8 Washington
9 Tulane
10 Utah
11 Florida State
11 USC
13 Clemson
14 Kansas State
15 Oregon
16 LSU
17 Oregon State
18 Notre Dame
19 Troy
20 Mississippi State
21 UCLA
22 Pittsburgh
23 South Carolina
24 Fresno State
25 Texas
Corey Larkin
3d ago

they should be number 2 them vs Georgia was the real national championship

NBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets set dubious record in loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — At the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season the Blue Jackets limp in with a 12-27-2 record. The most recent loss, a 6-2 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes, Thursday at Nationwide Arena, set a franchise record, but not one worth boasting about. The Blue Jackets have the fewest points – 26 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

