Jackpot more than $1 billion for tonight's Mega Millions drawing

Someone could win a lot of money tonight.

The Mega Millions top prize is an estimated $1.1 billion.

A lottery news release say it is the fourth time in a little more than four years that the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion.

It is the third largest jackpot in the game’s history.

“Mega Millions has just reached the $1 billion mark again. It’s especially nice to see the jackpot grow throughout the holidays and into the new year,” says Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium.

A winner taking the cash option would get a lump sum of $568.7 million before taxes.

The drawing is at 10:00pm.

Officials say the only Mega Millions jackpots larger were the game’s record of $1.537 billion; won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018 and $1.337 billion won in Illinois last July 29.