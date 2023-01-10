Packed In: Learning the basics of buying, financing your first home

SPOKANE, Wash. — Have plans to buy your first home in 2023?

It can be overwhelming if you’re not prepared, but one local realtor wants to help.

Carlson & Co. Real Estate is hosting a home buyer education class this Saturday, January 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The class is at 808 E Sprague Ave. in Spokane (old iHeart Media Building), which will be their new real estate office very soon.

You’ll learn the home-buying process, step-by-step and the options you have for financing it.

Realtor Tyler Carlson says the name of the game is preparedness and patience when it comes to buying a house.

Right now, he says the housing market is “softening”.

Home costs are down by 10% and three and a half times more available than in the past three years.

Here are some first-time home buyer tips Carlson shared with 4 News Now:

Get pre-approved for a mortgage before you start looking at homes. This will help you understand what you can afford and give you a stronger negotiating position.

This will help you understand what you can afford and give you a stronger negotiating position. Shop around for the best mortgage rate. Don’t just go with the first lender you find. Take the time to compare rates from multiple lenders to find the best deal.

Don’t just go with the first lender you find. Take the time to compare rates from multiple lenders to find the best deal. Work with a real estate agent who has your best interests in mind. A good agent can help you find the right home, negotiate the best price and guide you through the closing process.

Sign up for the Saturday class with Carlson & Co. Real Estate here.

If you aren’t able to make it, the real estate company aims to host a class once a month.

For more information on Carlson & Co. Real Estate, see the official website.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.