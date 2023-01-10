Packed In: Learning the basics of buying, financing your first home
SPOKANE, Wash. — Have plans to buy your first home in 2023?
It can be overwhelming if you’re not prepared, but one local realtor wants to help.
Carlson & Co. Real Estate is hosting a home buyer education class this Saturday, January 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The class is at 808 E Sprague Ave. in Spokane (old iHeart Media Building), which will be their new real estate office very soon.
You’ll learn the home-buying process, step-by-step and the options you have for financing it.
Realtor Tyler Carlson says the name of the game is preparedness and patience when it comes to buying a house.
Right now, he says the housing market is “softening”.
Home costs are down by 10% and three and a half times more available than in the past three years.
Here are some first-time home buyer tips Carlson shared with 4 News Now:
- Get pre-approved for a mortgage before you start looking at homes. This will help you understand what you can afford and give you a stronger negotiating position.
- Shop around for the best mortgage rate. Don’t just go with the first lender you find. Take the time to compare rates from multiple lenders to find the best deal.
- Work with a real estate agent who has your best interests in mind. A good agent can help you find the right home, negotiate the best price and guide you through the closing process.
Sign up for the Saturday class with Carlson & Co. Real Estate here.
If you aren’t able to make it, the real estate company aims to host a class once a month.
For more information on Carlson & Co. Real Estate, see the official website.
