Belmont County man pandered sexually-oriented matter involving a minor

A Belmont County man was sentenced to jail for a charge of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WTRF Daily News

Ty Thompson will spend the next 3 to four and a half years in prison.

Thompson will also have to register as a sex offender in Ohio for the next 25 years upon release.

After a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children agency, the Powhatan Police Department began investigating Thompson and found he was sharing explicit videos and pictures of children.

Thompson was caught by the agency with these photos and videos on his cell phone.

None of the children in the video were local.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.