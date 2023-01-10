ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Belmont County man pandered sexually-oriented matter involving a minor

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

A Belmont County man was sentenced to jail for a charge of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

Ty Thompson will spend the next 3 to four and a half years in prison.

Thompson will also have to register as a sex offender in Ohio for the next 25 years upon release.

After a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children agency, the Powhatan Police Department began investigating Thompson and found he was sharing explicit videos and pictures of children.

Thompson was caught by the agency with these photos and videos on his cell phone.

None of the children in the video were local.

