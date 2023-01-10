Read full article on original website
Titan Comics Announces ‘The Michael Moorcock Library: Multiverse’ Vol. 1
Titan Comics have announced The Michael Moorcock Library: Multiverse Vol. 1, “a centuries spanning epic, collected in a brand-new hardcover collection!”. With reality under threat from the criminal mastermind, Silverskin, it is up to heroes from across Moorcock’s sprawling multiverse to maintain balance. Written by Michael Moorcock with...
Neo Noir Fantasy Series ‘Carnival Row’ Returns For Final Season
Carnival Row is an allegorical fantasy series that focuses on the political tensions between the magical fae folk and humans. The complex relationship between Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom’s characters was really well done– more akin to Del Toro’s The Shape of Water than other generic paranormal romances.
The Day Of Judgement Is Here For Thunder Boy – Previewing ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #11
“The saga of Boy Thunder crashes to a close as Batman, Superman, and the Titans frantically attempt to save their wayward ward! The choices the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel make in this moment will affect the future as we know it, as the secret identity of this über-powerful last son–that of someone DC fans have known for decades–is at last revealed!”
Adult Animation Revolution: The Best Anime Of 2022
Whether you’re a long time watcher or a new fan, 2022 was a great year for anime. The following is a list of superb anime from this past year you won’t want to miss. Inu-Oh is a revisionist historical rock opera from visionary director Masaaki Yuasa and Studio Science Saru. Based on the novel by Hideo Furukawa, Inu-Oh takes place in 14th century Japan, and revolves around “Sarugaku” performances. This is the final film Yuasa was able to work on before his retirement. Inu-Oh is an ode to the power of music and artistic freedom from a true anime auteur.
Hitchin’ A Ride: Previewing ‘I Hate Fairyland’ #3
“Meet the Gertlins! Gert’s latest trip to Fairyland is as messy, complicated, and disturbing as ever. Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel’s Rocket and Groot) continue the triumphant return of I HATE FAIRYLAND!”
Preview: ‘House Of Slaughter’ #10 Kicks Off A Creepy New Story Arc
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of House Of Slaughter #10, out next Wednesday from writer Tate Brombal, artist Antonio Fuso, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. The next chapter of Jace Boucher’s story! No longer the monster hunter he once was and unaware of Aaron’s fate, Jace’s new...
Preview: Lifelong Friendship Put To The Test In ‘Paper Planes’ TPB
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Paper Planes TPB, scheduled for release in May from writer Jennie Wood, artist Dozerdraws, and letterer Micah Myers. Leighton Worthington and Dylan Render have always been inseparable, but when they’re both shipped off to a summer camp for troubled youth in the aftermath of a tragic event, their lifelong friendship is put to the test. Neither ‘chose’ to be there, but they’ll need a positive evaluation from the camp to avoid being sent away, so they can continue attending high school with their friends.
There’s No Escaping The Childminder In ‘Stargirl: The Lost Children’ #3 Preview
“Stargirl comes face-to-face with the eighth soldier of victory, Wing, and a whole host of sidekicks from the past! But amongst the familiar faces are many Courtney’s never even heard of before. Where are these kids from, what happened to them, and why were they erased from time?! The New Golden Age continues here!”
Freedom Comes At A Price: Previewing ‘Absolution’ Vol. 1 By Peter Milligan And Mike Deodato, Jr.
Nina Ryan is a hired killer who’s only chance for redemption is one month on the run, live-streamed for the world to see. Freedom is the prize, failure sets off the bombs implanted in her brain. Absolution Vol. 1 is out Wednesday January 18th from AWA Upshot. 2.
Between A Rock And A Spider-Place: Reviewing ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #2
‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ beautifully threads the needle of creating a very classic Spider-Man-type situation but in a modern way befitting the young biracial Spider-Man of Brooklyn and the issues he has to face. Miles deserves every bit of the same spotlight, maybe even more, that Peter has enjoyed for decades and this series catapults him back to his rightful place in the Marvel Universe.
Dark Powers, Dark Future – Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: Assault On Krypton’ #1
Artist: Skylar Patridge, Scott Godlewski, Marguerite Sauvage. “With the world in chaos and Lazarus raining from the skies, the Earth’s protectors from Krypton are hit hard. In this collection of epic vignettes from in and around Lazarus Planet, we’ll see heroes transformed, secrets revealed, and power unleashed. Can Power Girl free herself from the out-of-control Omen? Will Dreamer’s visions guide our heroes to the path of victory? Can Mercy Graves survive the transformation she’s undergone? And will Jonathan Kent ever be the same again?”
IDW Announces ‘Star Trek: Day Of Blood’ Comic Book Crossover Event For 2023
Expanding on its Star Trek comic book line, IDW has announced a Star Trek crossover event, Star Trek: Day of Blood.And it all launches on Free Comic Book Day (May 6th, 2023) with a short introductory interlude ‘Prelude to Day of Blood‘, to be included in IDW’s Star Trek: Day of Blood Free Comic Book Day special.
New Cover For Sean Phillips And Ed Brubaker’s ‘Night Fever’ Revealed
Image Comics has revealed a new cover by Sean Phillips for the forthcoming Night Fever graphic novel by Ed Brubaker, Phillips (Reckless, Pulp, Criminal, and Kill or Be Killed) and coloured by Sean’s equallly talented son, Jacob Phillips (That Texas Blood). Here’s what Night Fever is all about:
Sneak Peek At ‘Nemesis Reloaded’ #2 And Word On A Sequel
It’s Friday, and that means another Mark Millar newsletter has dropped. And in his latest missive we get a first look at Nemesis: Reloaded #2 by artist Jorge Jiménez. Plus, early word from Millar that the first issue (reviewed here by yours truly) has sold out. Oh, and he casually drops the title of the sequel he’s begun work on too. That would be Nemesis: Triumphant. So, that doesn’t sound good for any do-gooders in the Millarverse who may be considering taking on this baddest of badasses. But, great news for Nemesis fans, like my good self.
Before Grootfall, Witness Groot’s Rise As A Hero In An All-New Solo Series
This April, see the thrilling mission that turned Groot into one of the galaxy’s greatest defenders in an all-new limited series. The iconic hero will headline his very own solo series that will reveal his never-before-told origin and depict his first breathtaking battles. The series will feature the momentous return of writer Dan Abnett with artist Damian Couceiro. Groot’s thrilling journey across the galaxy will see him cross paths with the original Captain Marvel and introduce the distant ancestor of a fellow Guardian.
Tensions Erupt Between Steve Rogers And Sam Wilson As ‘Captain America: Cold War’ Begins
It’s all been leading to this. Last year, a new era of Captain America began as both Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson picked up the shield and embarked on separate journeys in the pages of Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero’s Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty and Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva’s Captain America: Symbol Of Truth.
Adult Animation Revolution: Building Global Franchises
At the World Animation Summit, producers at Nickelodeon gave a panel on building global franchises. The panelists advised creating animated shows with characters we want to spend time with. These characters need to be interesting and complex enough to be imagined in different scenarios for years to come. The secret ingredients to a successful franchise are compelling character dynamics paired with a world the viewer would want to explore.
We’re Doing A Hell Heist: Reviewing ‘Mary Jane & Black Cat’ #2
‘Mary Jane & Black Cat’ #2 keeps up the same amazing energy that the feline thief enjoyed in her own solo series, but takes it up a whole other notch with the character dynamics as well as the fantastical setting and players added to the board. There is a powerful flow that moves through all pieces of work in this comic, creating something that is solidly amazing and fun from start to finish that is worth revisiting over and over till the next issue arrives.
