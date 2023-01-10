Read full article on original website
NJ’s Free Naloxone On-demand Program Will Soon Be Launched
New Jersey residents will soon be able to anonymously get the opioid antidote drug naloxone for free at many pharmacies across the Garden State. The initiative, announced Tuesday by Gov. Phil Murphy during his State of the State address, is part of an effort to combat the ongoing opioid crisis in New Jersey.
New Jersey: Judge Preserves Right To Expanded Conceal Gun Carry
The United States Supreme Court previously determined that the right to carry a concealed weapon could not be infringed by the states … as some had been doing for many years. This didn’t stop Democrat-controlled states like New Jersey from trying to restrict this Constitutionally provided right to hear arms … even the Supreme Court decision.
‘Huge planetary threat’ Not Being Addressed in NJ, Groups Say
Hundreds of invasive plant species are threatening New Jersey or have already done significant damage, according to environment advocates who are pushing lawmakers to continue advancing legislation that addresses the issue. "They're a huge planetary threat, they diminish water quality, they're a hazard for human health, they endanger food security,...
Large Regional Bank Closing 4 Philadelphia-area Branches and 4 in NJ
Customers of a large regional bank will have fewer locations to make their financial transactions at in the near future. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the parent company of Santander Bank has filed to close a total of 13 branches, including four in and around Philadelphia, four in Central Pennsylvania, and another four in New Jersey.
Mask-up! CDC Recommends Masking in All NJ Counties
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging all New Jersey residents to mask up again as the number of COVID-19 cases rises rapidly. State and federal health officials have become increasingly concerned with the XBB COVID variant. It is highly contagious and has shown resistance to both vaccine protections as well as immunities from past COVID infections.
New Jersey, Are You Ready For A Possible Federal Ban On Gas Stoves?
This is straight from our believe it or not department. A United States Consumer Product Safety Commissioner is actually talking out loud about the possibility of banning natural gas stoves in America. Commissioner Richard Trumka, Jr. told Bloomberg News yesterday that his agency is investigating the possible pollution that is...
Will 2023 mark the end of smoking in Atlantic City, NJ casinos?
ATLANTIC CITY — Trying to make sure the idea doesn't remain on the back burner, casino workers who are concerned about the impacts of secondhand smoke on their health have floated a new deadline for approving legislation that would close a loophole in New Jersey's Smoke-Free Air Act. Members...
Search for man with machete near Lakewood, NJ Jewish school
LAKEWOOD — The search continues for the man with a machete who yelled profanities at a group of Jewish students on Thursday night. Police were called to the Bais Medrash Torat Chesed Yeshiva on Monmouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m. about a masked, machete-wielding man playing loud music from a portable speaker across the street.
NJ Not ‘Where woke goes to die’ — Gov. Murphy Mocks DeSantis
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy, considered a potential Democratic presidential candidate, took a slightly veiled shot at another contender for the White House during the annual State of the State address on Tuesday. “Some governors boast that their state is where 'woke goes to die.' I’m not sure I...
How Would You Rate the Job Phil Murphy is Doing as NJ Governor?
A new Monmouth University poll finds a majority of New Jersey residents believe Gov. Phil Murphy is doing a good job, but most don’t think he’s done anything really noteworthy. According to Patrick Murray, the director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, Murphy's approval ratings "have been fairly...
Another NJ Man Sues Dunkin’ For Scalding Hot Coffee Spill
MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit. William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.
Murphy vows to smash Prohibition-era liquor license laws in NJ
TRENTON — For years there have been calls to update New Jersey’s antiquated and confusing liquor license laws for restaurants. There are now new signs changes could finally be on the way. During Gov. Phil Murphy’s State of the State address on Tuesday, he called for overhauling the...
Where is Winter? NJ’s Next Storm System Likely Another Rainmaker
So far this winter season, we have had two snow events in New Jersey. Both limited to NW NJ, and only putting about 2 or 3 inches on the ground. Newark Airport has only netted 0.1" of total snow accumulation this season — the slowest start to winter there since 2006-07.
NJ Woman in $400K GoFundMe Scam Sentenced to Prison Again
MOUNT HOLLY — The woman who admitted to her role in spreading a fake GoFundMe fundraiser about a homeless veteran that raked in over $400,000 has been sentenced to more time behind bars. On Friday, 32-year-old Katelyn McClure received three years in state prison. The Bordentown woman did not...
TikTok Banned on All NJ State-owned Electronic Devices
Effective immediately, New Jersey is banning TikTok on any and all phones, computers, and other electronic devices issued by the state. The action follows other states banning the popular, Chinese-controlled app from their own government devices. On Monday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the cybersecurity directive, stating “bolstering cybersecurity is...
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Teen
Police in Hamilton Township asked for help finding the missing teen in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Elijah Ayo, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan 10 at about 6:30 am. Police say Ayo is Black and has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5' 6' tall and 190 pounds and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and white and black sneakers.
NJ State Police: 2 Caught on Camera Stealing Cameras in Buena Vista Twp.
State troopers are asking for your help identifying two men who were caught on camera allegedly stealing cameras. Police say the duo stole three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township. At approximately 9:00 p.m., on December 19, 2022, two white males entered the store,...
Mega Millions jackpot soars for Friday the 13th drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot has gone unclaimed 25 times in a row, including Tuesday night. A huge $1.35 billion jackpot awaits the next drawing. The cash option on that prize is $707.9 million. Mega Millions Lottery Director Pat McDonald says, "The Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history...
18 Catalytic Converters Stolen From Amazon Delivery Vans in NJ
HACKETTSTOWN — Thieves stole 18 catalytic converters from Amazon trucks during the weekend. Police Lt. Darren Tynan said the coveted catalytic converters were cut from the delivery trucks parked in a lot along Willow Grove Street sometime between 8:30 PM Saturday and 10:15 AM Sunday. The property is a...
Police: Charges Filed in Fatal 100+ MPH Crash in Williamstown, NJ, Last Month
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say charges have been filed against a driver who was involved in a fatal high-speed crash on the Black Horse Pike last month. Last Friday, 22-year-old Gabriel Woolson of Williamstown was charged with one count of death by auto and one count of assault...
