Read full article on original website
Related
Dorothy Tristan Dies: Star Of ‘Klute’ And ‘End Of The Road’ Was 88
Dorothy Tristan, an actress best known for her roles in the films Klute and End of the Road, died Jan. 8 of complications from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 88 and died in her sleep at home, according to her husband, director John D. Hancock, to whom she was married for 48 years. Tristan co-wrote and starred in the 2015 independent drama The Looking Glass in her final role. She did the film after a decades-long absence from acting. She played a woman caring for her troubled 13-year-old granddaughter (Grace Tarnow) as symptoms of her dementia appear. Her husband directed the film,...
Carole Cook, Grandma Helen in ‘Sixteen Candles,’ Dead at 98
Sixteen Candles actress Carole Cook has died. She was 98. Cook, who was known for her roles onscreen and on the Broadway stage, died of heart failure on Wednesday (Jan. 11) in Beverly Hills, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her husband Tom Troupe said Cook died just three days before what would have been her 99th birthday.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘1923’ star Brandon Sklenar talks what drives Spencer Dutton and Rip and Beth comparisons
Brandon Sklenar is Spencer Dutton in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel, 1923, and the latest member of the Dutton family to completely steal our hearts. The war veteran, desperate to outrun himself, has taken viewers on grand adventures in Africa as he hunts for the Protectorate to protect citizens from dangerous wildlife.
Comments / 0