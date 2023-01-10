ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Dorothy Tristan Dies: Star Of ‘Klute’ And ‘End Of The Road’ Was 88

Dorothy Tristan, an actress best known for her roles in the films Klute and End of the Road, died Jan. 8 of complications from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 88 and died in her sleep at home, according to her husband, director John D. Hancock, to whom she was married for 48 years. Tristan co-wrote and starred in the 2015 independent drama The Looking Glass in her final role. She did the film after a decades-long absence from acting. She played a woman caring for her troubled 13-year-old granddaughter (Grace Tarnow) as symptoms of her dementia appear. Her husband directed the film,...
LA PORTE, IN
wegotthiscovered.com

‘1923’ star Brandon Sklenar talks what drives Spencer Dutton and Rip and Beth comparisons

Brandon Sklenar is Spencer Dutton in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel, 1923, and the latest member of the Dutton family to completely steal our hearts. The war veteran, desperate to outrun himself, has taken viewers on grand adventures in Africa as he hunts for the Protectorate to protect citizens from dangerous wildlife.

Comments / 0

Community Policy