3d ago
we need to demand stiff penalties for theft. being soft encourages it and leaves law abiding people otherwise helpless to do anything about it themselves
3
Mr. Grayskies
3d ago
Sounds like another citizen stepped up to do the job of our officers and is unfortunately going to pay the price. People are fed up with criminals getting away with whatever they want. I will pray for both families.
2
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
KOMO News
