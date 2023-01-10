ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orchard, WA

E W
3d ago

we need to demand stiff penalties for theft. being soft encourages it and leaves law abiding people otherwise helpless to do anything about it themselves

Mr. Grayskies
3d ago

Sounds like another citizen stepped up to do the job of our officers and is unfortunately going to pay the price. People are fed up with criminals getting away with whatever they want. I will pray for both families.

KOMO News

Mother of missing girl Oakley Carlson arrested minutes after prison release

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Jordan Bowers, the mother of missing 5-year-old Oakville girl Oakley Carlson, was arrested for identity theft and fraud minutes after being released from prison on Sunday, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office (GHSO). Deputies said Bowers was released from the Washington Corrections Center...
OAKVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Gold Bar hostage shares details of her scary night with a gunman

GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on January 9th in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
GOLD BAR, WA
MyNorthwest

Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday

Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the...
SEATTLE, WA
sungazette.news

Police: 75-year-old arrested in burglary case

On Jan. 11 at 2:27 p.m., a resident of the 5800 block of Washington Boulevard observed an individual in his back yard, looking through a window into the home, Arlington police said. Responding officers located the suspect in the area and took him into custody without incident. During a search...
ARLINGTON, WA
Seattle, Washington

Suspects Arrested for Burglary, Assault and Hate Crime Near Westwood Neighborhood

Seattle Police officers responded to a disturbance where subjects forced entry into a man’s home and assaulted him while saying racial slurs Friday evening near the Westwood neighborhood. At approximately 05:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 8400 block of Delridge Way Southwest and contacted all subjects involved in the...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police shoot, kill man in suspected carjacking in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — An investigation is underway after Lake Stevens police shot and killed a man in a suspected carjacking on Friday. Snohomish County spokesperson Nathan Fabia says that police responded to reports of a possible carjacker shortly before noon Friday. The suspect then drove away in a stolen vehicle on SR 9, before stopping, getting out of the car, and running away from police. After a “physical altercation,” police then shot and killed him.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, January 12, 2023

On 01/12/23 at 5:37 p.m. in the 18400 block of Old Highway 99, Sheriff's deputies arrested Yolanda Rodriguez Gonzalez, 53, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 01/12/23 at 4:20 a.m. in the 800 block of 93rd Ave SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Andres Enrique Velazquez, 25, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
KING 5

One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police target retail theft emphasis at Target, arrest 8 & recover merchandise

Kent Police Officers recently collaborated with the Kent Target store on another retail theft emphasis, resulting in eight arrests and the recovery of $3,825.15 worth of stolen merchandise. Police say that this was the department’s third successful retail theft collaboration in the past year. “Your KPD Patrol Officers have...
Seattle, Washington

Three Men Shot in Early Morning First Hill Shooting

Seattle Police responded to a report of someone shot in the 900 block of East Pike Street early Saturday morning near First Hill neighborhood. Just after midnight, officers arrived and located three males in their late 20’s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower bodies. Police provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived and transported the male victims to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Port Orchard man charged with murder for shooting suspected mail thief

A 39-year-old Port Orchard man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a person in Port Orchard Monday night. He is being held on $1 million bail. According to charging documents, Chad Wilson is accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Richard Taii. Wilson alleges he was worried his mail had been stolen and shot Taii in self-defense.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Struck with Hammer in Downtown Robbery

A man was seriously wounded Friday afternoon after he was struck in the head with a hammer in a robbery in downtown Seattle. Police arrested the suspect near the scene of the incident. Around 2:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at 4th Avenue and Pike Street, struck him in...
SEATTLE, WA

