LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — An investigation is underway after Lake Stevens police shot and killed a man in a suspected carjacking on Friday. Snohomish County spokesperson Nathan Fabia says that police responded to reports of a possible carjacker shortly before noon Friday. The suspect then drove away in a stolen vehicle on SR 9, before stopping, getting out of the car, and running away from police. After a “physical altercation,” police then shot and killed him.

LAKE STEVENS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO