ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spacecityweather.com

Record warmth is possible today before a cold front arrives late tonight

Good morning. We’re going to see a real pop in temperatures this afternoon with a warm, southwesterly flow in place that will push high temperatures to around 80 degrees. It’s quite possible that Houston (81 degrees), Galveston (75 degrees), and College Station (81 degrees) will match or even break existing records for daily highs. Please clap. A cold front will arrive around sunrise on Thursday morning to cool us down.
HOUSTON, TX
fox35orlando.com

Cold front to bring rain and storms, temperatures in the 40s to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Clear skies on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the seasonal low-70s and winds out of the northwest. No rain is expected. BEACHES:. Waking up to patchy fog in southern Brevard County. Skies...
fox7austin.com

Deadly storms rip through portions of Alabama

Tornado-warned storms producing "damaging winds and hail" moved through the Southeast Thursday, killing at least six people in parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The Morgan County sheriff’s office in Alabama reported "damage and injuries" as well as "downed power lines and trees" in the Decatur area...
ALABAMA STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Watch Videos of a Giant Fireball Streaking Across Texas Sky

I didn’t witness this firsthand, which is probably a good thing. Because I most likely would’ve freaked out a little bit. Not that I typically freak out when I see strange things in the sky. It’s just that the fireball that many people across Texas and Oklahoma reported seeing in the sky on Tuesday night (January 10) was freakin’ huge.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night

From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
TEXAS STATE
WTOK-TV

FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible before 2PM Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A strong cold front will cross our area on Thursday. The good news is that this system won’t linger, but it’ll be in and out. However, scattered showers & storms are expected ahead of the front...and some storms could reach severe limits. As the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WMTW

Clear and cold tonight, next storm arrives Thursday

Skies remain mainly clear tonight as temperatures drop into the teens. Another mostly sunny, chilly day is on tap for Wednesday ahead of the next storm which arrives in Maine and New Hampshire Thursday morning. Light snow is expected on Thursday with eventually a change to rain in Southern Maine....
MAINE STATE
travelawaits.com

16 Texas Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023

The great state of Texas is one of the top five states our readers want to travel to in 2023, according to our recent State of Travel Survey. It’s no wonder — Texas has it all, from major cities to Hill Country, live music to outdoor activities, Tex-Mex to barbecue, and margaritas to wine. It is home to one of the only UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the U.S. and has a rich history that promotes unrivaled state pride.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

‘Tripledemic’ of viruses continues to spread across the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After a busy holiday season, the ‘Tripledemic’ of RSV, Influenza and COVID-19 continues to spread across the Brazos Valley. The Brazos County Health District reported 157 new COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 11, 2023. That means over 150 new cases have come about in the last seven days. They told KBTX they will continue to monitor flu and COVID-19 cases as the new year progresses to see if spikes come about.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy