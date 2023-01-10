Read full article on original website
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Central Texas Weather: Friday is the coolest day of 2023 so far
AUSTIN, Texas - Feeling more like Winter again today and it will be the coolest day of 2023 so far. With a full day of sun, low humidity and light winds, highs will be close to where they should be for this time of year in the low 60s. Jacket...
Central Texas Weather: Cold front arrives making it feel like January again
AUSTIN, Texas - It's a cold front day. The January feel is back in the wake of the cold front. Mostly sunny, dry, cooler and windy times are ahead today with highs running 15 to 25 degrees cooler than yesterday. The dry streak continues but the warm spell is over.
Record warmth is possible today before a cold front arrives late tonight
Good morning. We’re going to see a real pop in temperatures this afternoon with a warm, southwesterly flow in place that will push high temperatures to around 80 degrees. It’s quite possible that Houston (81 degrees), Galveston (75 degrees), and College Station (81 degrees) will match or even break existing records for daily highs. Please clap. A cold front will arrive around sunrise on Thursday morning to cool us down.
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
Cold front to bring rain and storms, temperatures in the 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Clear skies on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the seasonal low-70s and winds out of the northwest. No rain is expected. BEACHES:. Waking up to patchy fog in southern Brevard County. Skies...
Deadly storms rip through portions of Alabama
Tornado-warned storms producing "damaging winds and hail" moved through the Southeast Thursday, killing at least six people in parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The Morgan County sheriff’s office in Alabama reported "damage and injuries" as well as "downed power lines and trees" in the Decatur area...
Watch Videos of a Giant Fireball Streaking Across Texas Sky
I didn’t witness this firsthand, which is probably a good thing. Because I most likely would’ve freaked out a little bit. Not that I typically freak out when I see strange things in the sky. It’s just that the fireball that many people across Texas and Oklahoma reported seeing in the sky on Tuesday night (January 10) was freakin’ huge.
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night
From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible before 2PM Thursday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A strong cold front will cross our area on Thursday. The good news is that this system won’t linger, but it’ll be in and out. However, scattered showers & storms are expected ahead of the front...and some storms could reach severe limits. As the...
Clear and cold tonight, next storm arrives Thursday
Skies remain mainly clear tonight as temperatures drop into the teens. Another mostly sunny, chilly day is on tap for Wednesday ahead of the next storm which arrives in Maine and New Hampshire Thursday morning. Light snow is expected on Thursday with eventually a change to rain in Southern Maine....
TORNADO WATCH Issued for Northern Half of Alabama, Northwest Georgia
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 33 Alabama counties, including the WEIS coverage area, as well as parts of Mississippi and Tennessee until 1 PM CST today. TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 17 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 655 AM CST THU JAN 12...
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
Cold as Christmas in the middle of January. That’s the forecast for Miami Sunday morning when the low is expected to be 45 degrees — same as it was on Christmas morning, said Larry Kelly, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “So we’ll see how it goes as...
16 Texas Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023
The great state of Texas is one of the top five states our readers want to travel to in 2023, according to our recent State of Travel Survey. It’s no wonder — Texas has it all, from major cities to Hill Country, live music to outdoor activities, Tex-Mex to barbecue, and margaritas to wine. It is home to one of the only UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the U.S. and has a rich history that promotes unrivaled state pride.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Texas beachgoer finds 'strange' fish washed ashore from Galveston Bay
We found out the species.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
‘Tripledemic’ of viruses continues to spread across the Brazos Valley
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After a busy holiday season, the ‘Tripledemic’ of RSV, Influenza and COVID-19 continues to spread across the Brazos Valley. The Brazos County Health District reported 157 new COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 11, 2023. That means over 150 new cases have come about in the last seven days. They told KBTX they will continue to monitor flu and COVID-19 cases as the new year progresses to see if spikes come about.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
