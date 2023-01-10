ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Carol Arscott From Delco Uses Pet Photos to Help Shelters

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmnAP_0k9YRkNY00
Photographer Carol Arscott with a dogPhoto byCarol Arscott Photography

Carol Arscott, a professional pet photographer from Delaware County, does more than provide beautiful pet photos. She’s also bringing awareness and raising funds for animal shelters, writes Avani Shah-Lipman for Main Line Today.

She recently contributed photos to Tails of the World, a dog photography book that has raised $25,000 so far for animal shelters worldwide.

“To even be included among these amazing photographers is such an honor. It’s so inspiring and humbling at the same time.,” she said.

Arscott is also creating her own book in conjunction with Delaware Valley Gold Retriever Rescue to raise $4,000.

Photography, as a visual art, is an effective way to save animals because people are so visual these days, Arscott said, pointing to the popularity of Instagram.

“To get a dog adopted, somebody has to stop and say, “Wow, look at that dog!” she said. “My goal is to help viewers imagine having the dog in their family—to show the beautiful animal they are.

Arscott is often brought in by a shelter to visually promote a dog that’s been there a long time.

“They typically get adopted within a couple of days after that.”

Read more about pet photographer Carol Arscott in Main Line Today.

Comments / 1

Related
camdencounty.com

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center to Offer $13 Adoption Fees Through the Weekend

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center will be running an adoption special this weekend. From Thursday, January 12th to Sunday, January 15th, all adoption fees will be set at just $13. This five-day event encourages people to open their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
CAMDEN, NJ
susquehannastyle.com

Local Love: Alyssa and Bryan

We grew up six blocks away from each other in Fountain Hill, PA. We went to the same elementary school and high school, but it was not until we both graduated from college that we became close friends and eventually started dating. We made it through a few years of long-distance. In 2016, Bryan lived in DC while I lived in Bethlehem, PA and San Francisco, CA. In 2017, Bryan moved to Philly to be closer to me while I was living in Reading, PA. In 2018, Bryan finally made the move to Reading. In 2019, we bought our first house together in West Reading, where we live today with our dog, Stevie.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey

A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy