Carol Arscott From Delco Uses Pet Photos to Help Shelters

Photographer Carol Arscott with a dog Photo by Carol Arscott Photography

Carol Arscott, a professional pet photographer from Delaware County, does more than provide beautiful pet photos. She’s also bringing awareness and raising funds for animal shelters, writes Avani Shah-Lipman for Main Line Today.

She recently contributed photos to Tails of the World, a dog photography book that has raised $25,000 so far for animal shelters worldwide.

“To even be included among these amazing photographers is such an honor. It’s so inspiring and humbling at the same time.,” she said.

Arscott is also creating her own book in conjunction with Delaware Valley Gold Retriever Rescue to raise $4,000.

Photography , as a visual art, is an effective way to save animals because people are so visual these days, Arscott said, pointing to the popularity of Instagram.

“To get a dog adopted, somebody has to stop and say, “Wow, look at that dog!” she said. “My goal is to help viewers imagine having the dog in their family—to show the beautiful animal they are.

Arscott is often brought in by a shelter to visually promote a dog that’s been there a long time.

“They typically get adopted within a couple of days after that.”