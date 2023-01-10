Read full article on original website
Related
2022/23 FA Cup fourth round: All H2H records
Here's how each remaining FA Cup team has fared against their fourth round opponents in the past.
2022/23 Carabao Cup semi-final draw
The four remaining clubs have been drawn in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
Premier League & Championship clubs eye Old Firm target Cho Gue-sung
Choe Gue-sung has been offered to multiple clubs in the Premier League & Championship after already catching the eye of Celtic & Rangers.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid enter Kane race; Man Utd close in on Weghorst
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Kane, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay, Jordan Pickford and more.
Marcus Rashford's scoring form highlighted by key Man Utd stat
Marcus Rashford continued his remarkable scoring form on Tuesday when he came off the bench to score a late brace in Manchester United's 3-0 win against Charlton in the Carabao Cup.
Harry Maguire admits 'League One opponents are tough' after Man Utd's win against Charlton
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire admits his side were pushed to the limit by League One Charlton Athletic in Tuesday's 3-0 win in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Brighton at the Amex Stadium.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Real Madrid suffer double injury blow in Supercopa semi-final
Carlo Ancelotti reflects on Real Madrid injury concerns after costly Supercopa de Espana semi-final win over Valencia.
Al Nassr release Cristiano Ronaldo statement regarding World Cup reports
Al Nassr have denied that Cristiano Ronaldo's contract includes a commitment for him to back Saudi Arabia's prospective 2030 World Cup bid.
When do Premier League yellow cards reset? Suspension rules explained
The Premier League's 2022/23 suspension rules for yellow cards and the players at risk.
Real Betis 2-2 Barcelona (2-4): Player ratings as Barca win shootout in Supercopa de Espana semi-final
Real Betis 2-2 Barcelona (2-4): Player ratings as Barca win shootout in Supercopa de Espana semi-final.
PSG 2-0 Angers: Player ratings as Messi marks return with goal
PSG player ratings from the Ligue 1 clash with Angers - 11 January 2023.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted lineup to face Tottenham in the north London derby in the Premier League.
Arsenal vs Chelsea WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Arsenal vs Chelsea is a huge game for the WSL return.
Napoli 5-1 Juventus: Player ratings as Osimhen & Kvaratskhelia run riot
Player ratings from the Serie A clash between Napoli & Juventus.
Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds: Player ratings as wasteful Whites punished
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Aston Villa & Leeds.
Man City dealt huge injury blow ahead of Manchester derby
Pep Guardiola gives latest Man City team news ahead of Manchester derby.
Azzedine Ounahi: Angers remain in talks with Leicester, Napoli & Leeds over transfer
Angers are continuing talks with a number of clubs over their star midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, sources have confirmed to 90min.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0