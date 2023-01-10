Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
thurstontalk.com
23 Things To Do in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County in 2023
It’s a new year once again, and that means time to plan all the fun things we want to do for the next 12 months. If you’re looking to fill up your bucket list, check out this list of amazing ideas for you to do yourself, with your family or a group of friends. Here is 23 things to do in Olympia and throughout Thurston County in 2023.
thurstontalk.com
Annual Champions of Courage Fundraiser Is Back With In-person, All-Ages Fun
The South Sound Parent to Parent’s annual Champions of Courage event is thrilled to be back live at the Hands On Children’s Museum for an evening of superheroes, exploration, eating, socializing and auctioning – this year, under the guidance of new Fundraising Coordinator, Viktoria Skillingstad. All funds will go towards supporting SSP2P’s Helping Parent Program. On February 25, families, community supporters and the caring public are invited to celebrate superheroes, who come in all sizes. Let’s celebrate that it takes courage to seek support, courage to recognize differences and courage to move forward.
shorelineareanews.com
As if it never were - the Shoreline Pool site
Once upon a time, a long, long time ago, Shoreline had a public pool. It was old, small, and lacked a diving well, hot pools, and other amenities, but it was in constant use. Generations of local kids learned to swim there and some continued on to get their Red Cross certification. Swim and dive teams - boys and girls - from our high schools used the pool as their training area.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds mechanic ready to roll with new automotive repair shop
For over 20 years, Lee Hoang’s lawnmower and automotive repair business was a staple of Edmonds Way, a small brick shop guarded by its army of small machines. Now the building has a new owner: Edmonds resident and automotive repair veteran Geoff Hovde, who purchased it from owner Priscilla Reynolds in late 2022.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Washington
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
thurstontalk.com
Tumwater School District Helps Launch Students’ Futures at New Market Skills Center
Career aspirations of local high school students can get a tremendous head start through the New Market Skills Center, hosted by the Tumwater School District. The wide-ranging courses help students become experienced, well-grounded, and certified in the skills they need to move forward after graduation. The opportunities at the skill center can be used by high school students in 11 districts including Adna, Centralia, North Thurston, Oakville, Olympia, Rainier, Rochester, Shelton, Tenino, Tumwater and Yelm.
Atmospheric river hits Puget Sound region; avalanche, landslides possible
The Northwest Avalanche Center in Seattle has issued an Avalanche Warning for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County, including the mountains in the Mount Baker area, Highway 542, Highway 20 west, and the Mountain Loop Highway. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Bellevue sues school in connection with landslide that wiped out Somerset home
BELLEVUE, Wash. — After a water main break and subsequent landslide knocked a house off its foundation, causing it to partially collapse in Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood last year, the city of Bellevue is now suing a school that owns the property where a troublesome water pipe is located.
q13fox.com
Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
The Suburban Times
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
Windstorm topples trees, closes highways, cuts power to thousands
After a similar windstorm cut power to thousands last week, another windstorm hit the area, toppling trees that blocked roads and cut power to thousands of customers. In addition to trees falling onto highways and power lines, a tree fell onto a woman in Fall City Monday morning, killing her, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.
theorcasonian.com
Ken Balcomb, 82, revealed the hidden world of killer whales
His annual orca survey helped transform the animals’ image from soulless predators to compassionate creatures worth protecting. Ken Balcomb, whose meticulous decades-long effort to track a population of killer whales in the Pacific Northwest did much to transform the marine mammals’ image from soulless predators to compassionate creatures worth protecting, died on Dec. 15 at a ranch house on the Elwha River, west of Seattle. He was 82.
KOMO News
Woman killed by tree knocked over during strong winds in Fall City
FALL CITY, Wash. — A woman was killed Monday morning when a gust of wind brought down a tree in Fall City. Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to the call on SE 46th Street near Fall City - Issaquah Road at approximately 8:30 a.m. “We were able to...
MyNorthwest.com
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
Tree kills woman in Fall City during Monday’s windstorm
Strong winds in Fall City turned deadly Monday morning after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a tree that had fallen on a woman in her 50s. “We had a tree that impacted the person here on the property and that person was struck fatally by the tree,” said Kathryn Breault of Eastside Fire and Rescue. She said crews tried to save the woman when they got there.
q13fox.com
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
lynnwoodtimes.com
BOMBSHELL: Lynnwood issues Certificate of Occupancy for opioid treatment center
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 11, 2022—Councilman George Hurst has confirmed that on December 19, 2022, Acadia Healthcare was issued a Certificate of Occupancy by the Lynnwood Development and Business Services Department, and now has a license to operate an opioid treatment center within city limits. Despite a Public Hearing on December 29, 2022, a “Transparency” work session open to the public on January 3, 2023, and two public meetings on January 9, the city administration never disclosed this information to the public.
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Inflation – Good News for California, Bad News for Washington State
Right now we're at a 40-year-high as far as inflation goes. How does that fit with most cities in the United States? Well, some are definitely feeling it more than others. Here's a look at some cities that have it worse than others and some that you may not notice much of a difference.
