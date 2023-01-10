ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

23 Things To Do in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County in 2023

It’s a new year once again, and that means time to plan all the fun things we want to do for the next 12 months. If you’re looking to fill up your bucket list, check out this list of amazing ideas for you to do yourself, with your family or a group of friends. Here is 23 things to do in Olympia and throughout Thurston County in 2023.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Annual Champions of Courage Fundraiser Is Back With In-person, All-Ages Fun

The South Sound Parent to Parent’s annual Champions of Courage event is thrilled to be back live at the Hands On Children’s Museum for an evening of superheroes, exploration, eating, socializing and auctioning – this year, under the guidance of new Fundraising Coordinator, Viktoria Skillingstad. All funds will go towards supporting SSP2P’s Helping Parent Program. On February 25, families, community supporters and the caring public are invited to celebrate superheroes, who come in all sizes. Let’s celebrate that it takes courage to seek support, courage to recognize differences and courage to move forward.
OLYMPIA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

As if it never were - the Shoreline Pool site

Once upon a time, a long, long time ago, Shoreline had a public pool. It was old, small, and lacked a diving well, hot pools, and other amenities, but it was in constant use. Generations of local kids learned to swim there and some continued on to get their Red Cross certification. Swim and dive teams - boys and girls - from our high schools used the pool as their training area.
SHORELINE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds mechanic ready to roll with new automotive repair shop

For over 20 years, Lee Hoang’s lawnmower and automotive repair business was a staple of Edmonds Way, a small brick shop guarded by its army of small machines. Now the building has a new owner: Edmonds resident and automotive repair veteran Geoff Hovde, who purchased it from owner Priscilla Reynolds in late 2022.
EDMONDS, WA
thurstontalk.com

Tumwater School District Helps Launch Students’ Futures at New Market Skills Center

Career aspirations of local high school students can get a tremendous head start through the New Market Skills Center, hosted by the Tumwater School District. The wide-ranging courses help students become experienced, well-grounded, and certified in the skills they need to move forward after graduation. The opportunities at the skill center can be used by high school students in 11 districts including Adna, Centralia, North Thurston, Oakville, Olympia, Rainier, Rochester, Shelton, Tenino, Tumwater and Yelm.
TUMWATER, WA
q13fox.com

Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County

SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

Ken Balcomb, 82, revealed the hidden world of killer whales

His annual orca survey helped transform the animals’ image from soulless predators to compassionate creatures worth protecting. Ken Balcomb, whose meticulous decades-long effort to track a population of killer whales in the Pacific Northwest did much to transform the marine mammals’ image from soulless predators to compassionate creatures worth protecting, died on Dec. 15 at a ranch house on the Elwha River, west of Seattle. He was 82.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours

The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tree kills woman in Fall City during Monday’s windstorm

Strong winds in Fall City turned deadly Monday morning after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a tree that had fallen on a woman in her 50s. “We had a tree that impacted the person here on the property and that person was struck fatally by the tree,” said Kathryn Breault of Eastside Fire and Rescue. She said crews tried to save the woman when they got there.
FALL CITY, WA
q13fox.com

Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County

SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BOMBSHELL: Lynnwood issues Certificate of Occupancy for opioid treatment center

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 11, 2022—Councilman George Hurst has confirmed that on December 19, 2022, Acadia Healthcare was issued a Certificate of Occupancy by the Lynnwood Development and Business Services Department, and now has a license to operate an opioid treatment center within city limits. Despite a Public Hearing on December 29, 2022, a “Transparency” work session open to the public on January 3, 2023, and two public meetings on January 9, the city administration never disclosed this information to the public.
LYNNWOOD, WA

